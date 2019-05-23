Esquire’s editor-in-chief showed us how not to announce your job resignation

- source
- Jay Fielden, editor-in-chief of Esquire, recently announced his resignation via an Instagram post that showed him leaving his building with four bags in hand.
- Many found the post funny, and it may have inspired others to leave their jobs in the same dramatic style.
- Yet if you want career success down the line, experts say to control your social media fingers.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Chances are all of us have fantasized about quitting a job as dramatically as possible.
Jay Fielden, editor-in-chief of Esquire, actually lived out his fantasy.
Fielden announced his resignation on Instagram, with a photo of him clutching four bags as he left the Hearst building. He accompanied his photo with a 300-word blurb recounting his experience at the company and his plans for the future (which include cooking his kids breakfast as his wife sleeps in).
Fielden left the post due to company-wide “reshuffling,” according to The New York Times. Hearst Magazines, which owns Esquire, promoted former digital chief Troy Young to the helm in hopes of making the magazines fit for online.
View this post on Instagram
Today—after a lot of long and careful thinking—I have decided it is time to depart as Esquire’s editor in chief, three and a half years after I arrived. The issue we unveiled earlier this week—with Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Quentin Tarantino on the cover—will be, it’s not easy to say, my last. As a magazine editor and writer, I've long revered the magical intersection of words and images as they come together on the page and online. Ever since I graduated from college, in fact, I've been working for a big magazine—The New Yorker, Vogue—or editing one—Men's Vogue, Town & Country, Esquire. In the decade that Hearst Magazines has been my creative home, I've also collaborated with some of the best writers, photographers, designers, and fellow editors in the business, and it's been a genuine privilege for which I’m deeply grateful. There is no greater joy—or honor—than the camaraderie of a close and deeply talented staff, and the thing I will miss most (in addition to the great muse that is Esquire itself) is the conversation and debate, the collaboration, the shared life of revisions and deadlines and filling the monthly void. Simply put—their daily company. I have, however, felt the lure of new possibilities—all the more so now, as the means of production for a new media venture is basically my laptop (which also has the first few chapters of a book on it). For me, the time has simply come to press on in a new direction, perhaps more than one, before I get struck by male pattern baldness. When I settle for certain on what’s next, you will be among the first to know. Until then, I hope to practice my piano, play a little more tennis than usual, and make my kids breakfast while my wife gets to sleep late. I might even get to take all these bags on a long summer trip . . . or two. #esquire
While some CEOs and company leaders leave a note after exiting their company, Fielden’s lengthy caption (and accompanying photo) gave rise to many questions: why did he have so many bags? Who took this photo of him right when he walked out the door? Does he know you can be successful and also bald?
how many times do you think jay fielden had someone retake that photo before posting it
— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) May 23, 2019
hire me to run esquire because it seems like even if my tenure is short lived i will get a louis vuitton suitcase out of it
— rachel syme (@rachsyme) May 23, 2019
Feeling cute, might quit my job idk pic.twitter.com/5a1hbwncp8
— Dylan McLemore (@voiceofD) May 23, 2019
Jokes aside, experts agree that if you’re not a well-connected media veteran, you probably shouldn’t be posting pictures of yourself leaving a company or talking overtly about it on social media.
Career coaches say one of the biggest mistakes people make after quitting a job is burning bridges: “Once you put in your two weeks notice, you may feel like you have the freedom to say or do what you want,” Lynn Taylor a national workplace expert and the author of “Tame Your Terrible Office Tyrant: How to Manage Childish Boss Behavior and Thrive in Your Job, told Business Insider.
“Wrong!”
Posting to social media can be an easy way to get everything off your chest – but doing so could make your former coworkers hate you. Your last days on the job will be how you’re remembered at the company, Taylor said. She recommends leaving as positively as possible.
Fielden’s comments did not include anything insulting about his former employer. Still, some hiring managers may view the dramatic exit as too crass.
“The business world can often be just two degrees of separation,” Taylor said. “You never know who in your office could reappear in your life, as a client, key contact, or even a boss.”
So Fielden may have you fantasizing about quitting your job in style, but do yourself (and your future career) a solid and just leave quietly.
I love this photograph. If I ever get another chance to resign in this industry, I have to do a better job of staging and documenting it. I've just been walking out with a cardboard box like a chump. pic.twitter.com/XbbMCafQRM
— Scott Tobias (@scott_tobias) May 23, 2019