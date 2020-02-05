Jay-Z explains why he and Beyoncé sat during Demi Lovato’s Super Bowl national anthem

caption Jay-Z and Beyoncé were filmed sitting down during the national anthem at the super bowl. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jay-Z has explained the reasons why he and Beyoncé remained seated during the national anthem at Sunday’s Super Bowl, which was sung by Demi Lovato.

The rapper was at Columbia University on Tuesday, where a professor asked him to address the video of the couple sitting during the Super Bowl performance that was obtained by TMZ.

As reported by TMZ, the professor asked him if their sitting was supposed to “convey a signal,” but Jay-Z responded that “it actually wasn’t. Sorry.”

In the footage obtained by TMZ, he said: “It really wasn’t. It was not premeditated at all. If it was me, I’d say yes that’s what I’ve done. I think people know that about me.”

Jay-Z then explained that they were sitting as the show was about to start, and Beyoncé turned to him and said she knew how Demi Lovato must be feeling.

“She’s [Beyoncé] performed at the Super Bowl before,” Jay-Z said. “I haven’t.”

He added that “we immediately jumped into artist mode,” and said he and Beyoncé were looking at the show from a professional point of view.

“Now I’m just looking at the show. Did her mic start? Was it too low?”

Jay-Z also explained that he and Beyoncé were proud of Lovato for performing at the Super Bowl despite what she is going through in her personal life. In 2018, Lovato suffered an apparent drug overdose, while last October, a hacker released alleged nudes of her on Snapchat. Fans praised the singer’s strength after her performance at the Grammys this year.

Jay Z then said that they couldn’t and wouldn’t have staged any kind of sit-down protest with their daughter Blue Ivy next to them.

“We wouldn’t do that to Blue and put her in that position,” said Jay-Z. “If we told her we were going to do something like that, you’d have seen her tapping me a hundred times.”

He finished discussing the video by saying that the diversity of the artists on stage were the “biggest and loudest” kind of protest they could have made.

“I didn’t have to make a silent protest. The artists that were chosen – Columbian Shak [Shakira] and Puerto Rican J-Lo.”

