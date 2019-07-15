Jay-Z gave Prince Harry parenting advice at ‘The Lion King’ premiere: ‘Always find time for yourself’

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met Beyoncé and Jay-Z at “The Lion King” premiere. source Niklas Halle’n/ Pool via Reuters.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bonded with Beyoncé and Jay-Z over parenthood at “The Lion King” premiere in London on Sunday night.

Jay-Z even had some parenting advice for Prince Harry, telling him: “Always find time for yourself.”

Meanwhile, Beyoncé gushed about the royal couple’s new son, baby Archie, telling them he is “so beautiful.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walked the yellow carpet at the event in central London, where they bumped into the singer, who voices Nala the lioness in the animated film, and her rapper husband.

After Markle and Beyoncé shared a hug, the couples got talking and even bonded over parenthood.

In a video of the exchange, captured by royal commentator Rebecca English, Beyoncé can be heard saying, “The baby is so beautiful, we love you guys.”

Lots of baby chat between Harry and Meghan and Beyonce and Jay-Z pic.twitter.com/qvLtonqSMy — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) July 14, 2019

“And how are the twins?” Prince Harry replied.

“They are not here. They don’t come on every trip. We left them at home. They would have loved to be here,” said Beyoncé.

Jay-Z then chimed in, telling Prince Harry: “The best advice I can give you, always find time for yourself.”

The duchess gave birth to baby Archie Harrison back in May, and the couple recently hosted a christening ceremony for the newborn.

The couple has only made a handful of public appearances together since becoming parents.

They also had the chance to catch up with Elton John, who – despite having already met the couple several times and having sung at their wedding – “seemed rather nervous” to meet them again, according to Rebecca English, who attended the event.

Even Elton John seemed rather nervous – and he’s met them several times before and even sung at their wedding (how glamorous is @Beyonce though?!) pic.twitter.com/X0wi0ZGkLa — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) July 15, 2019

Markle wore a sheer black dress by Jason Wu, which reportedly has a price tag of $>4,343. The duchess tied her hair back in her signature sleek updo.

It was her first movie premiere as a member of the royal family.

Meanwhile, Beyonce wore an off-the-shoulder yellow gown for the occasion.