Search continues for missing 13-year-old girl after her parents’ deaths are ruled a homicide

caption The search for 13-year-old Jayme Closs entered a third day on Thursday. source Barron County Sheriff’s Department/Facebook

Autopsies completed Wednesday show James and Denise Closs were shot to death early Monday at their home in Barron, Wisconsin.

At a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said the evidence indicates the couple’s 13-year-old daughter Jayme was home at the time of their deaths.

On Thursday, the search for Jayme entered its fourth day.

An early possible sighting of the teen in Florida has since been deemed “not credible.”

Jayme is not considered a suspect in her parents’ deaths.

Authorities in Wisconsin still don’t have any leads in the disappearance of 13-year-old Jayme Closs, whose parents were found dead in their home in the small town of Barron early Monday morning.

At a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald revealed that James and Denise Closs’ deaths had been ruled a homicide, after autopsies showed the two were shot to death.

Police discovered the couple’s bodies after receiving a 911 call around 1 a.m. on Monday. While the caller had a hard time communicating with the dispatchers, they made out the world “help.” No murder weapon was discovered at the scene.

Fitzgerald says evidence from that 911 call and other unspecified evidence at the scene indicates that Jayme was at home when her parents were killed.

“We believe she is still in danger,” he said.

caption Jayme was noticed missing early Monday morning when her parents were found shot to death in their Barron, Wisconsin home. source Fox 9

Fitzgerald said Monday that Jayme is not a suspect in her parents’ deaths, according to WAOW.

When asked Wednesday if the search effort is still focused on bringing Jayme home alive, Fitzgerald said “100%.”

“We want to bring Jayme home and put that smile in her family’s hands,” he said.

Shortly after Jayme was reported missing on Monday, there were reports of a possible sighting in Miami, Florida. But on Tuesday, Fitzgerald said it was “not credible,” according to the Sun Sentinel.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Fitzgerald said they had already received over 400 tips, and that they were adding phone lines to keep up with the incoming calls.

Anyone with information on Jayme’s whereabouts is being asked to call 1-855-744-3879.

Jayme is described as being five feet tall, 100 pounds, with green eyes and blond or strawberry blond hair.