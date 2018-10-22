As a vigil is planned for missing teen Jayme Closs, authorities reveal a 911 call was made from her mother’s phone and the family’s front door had been kicked in

caption Jayme Closs, 13, was reported missing on Monday when her parents were found dead in the family’s Wisconsin home. source Barron County Sheriff’s Department/Facebook

Police have been searching for missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs since her parents, Denise and James Closs, were found dead in their Barron home on October 15.

A call log from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department revealed that a 911 call was made from Denise Closs’ cell phone before she and her husband were found dead.

The family home’s front door had also been kicked in, authorities have revealed.

Police believe Jayme was home when her parents were killed and could now be in danger.

As family and friends plan a vigil for missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs, authorities have released the sheriff department’s dispatch log, revealing more information about the night her parents were found dead.

According to a call log from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department seen by KMSP, a 911 call was traced to Jayme’s mother’s cellphone, and the family home’s front door had been kicked in.

Authorities have been searching for 13-year-old Jayme since her parents, Denise and James Closs, were found dead on October 15 in their Barron, Wisconsin, home.

Their deaths have been ruled a homicide, though no murder weapon was found at the scene.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. on October 15, neighbors heard gunshots coming from the Closs home, and at 12:53 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call from Denise’s cell phone.

No one spoke to dispatchers during the 911 call, but yelling could be heard in the background before the call dropped.

Calls back to the cellphone went unanswered, and when officials arrived at the home minutes later, Denise and James Closs were found dead from gunshot wounds, and their front door had been kicked in.

Police have said they believe Jayme was home when her parents were killed and could now be in danger.

Despite an Amber alert and 1,200 tips from the public, there have been no credible sightings of Jayme since she was listed as a missing child the morning of October 15.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Jayme is not a suspect in her parents’ murders.

Meanwhile, friends and family have organized a “Gathering of Hope” in Jayme’s honor, set for Monday night.

The event goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Riverview Middle School, Jayme’s middle school in Barron.

Friends are also selling “Find Jayme Closs” bracelets to raise money for the teen’s grieving family.

Anyone with information on Jayme’s whereabouts is being asked to call 1-855-744-3879. Jayme is described as being five feet tall, 100 pounds, with green eyes and blond or strawberry blond hair.