Jayme Closs was forced to hide under her captor’s bed for hours on end during her 88 days in captivity. Here’s everything we learned from the police report.

caption Jayme Closs, 13, was reported missing on October 15, 2018, when her parents were found dead in the family’s Wisconsin home. source Barron County Sheriff’s Department/Facebook

Jayme Closs was held captive for 88 days in Gordon, Wisconsin, after being kidnapped from her Barron County home on October 15, 2018.

The man accused of kidnapping her, 21-year-old Jake Patterson, was charged on Monday with two counts of intentional homicide, one count of kidnapping, and one count of armed burglary.

While captive, Jayme was forced to stay under her kidnapper’s bed for hours at a time, going without food, water, or a bathroom.

She escaped on Thursday while her kidnapper was out of the house, and neighbors helped her call 911.

For 88 days, 13-year-old Jayme Closs was forced to hide under her kidnapper’s bed, going without food, water, or a bathroom for up to 12 hours at a time.

Her captor would put boxes filled with weights around the bed so he would know if the Wisconsin teen tried to get out, according to a criminal complaint released on Monday by the Barron County District Attorney.

But on Thursday, when the kidnapper was out of the house for five or six hours, Jayme was able to crawl out from under the bed, put on a pair of the kidnapper’s shoes, and escape the home, the complaint said.

She found neighbors, who helped her call 911, and 21-year-old Jake Patterson was arrested minutes later.

“I did it,” Patterson told police when they pulled him over in his car, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint revealed details about the case that had mostly remained a mystery to investigators until Jayme escaped and described her captor to police.

Patterson was charged on Monday with two counts of intentional homicide, one count of kidnapping, and one count of armed burglary. His bail was set at $5 million cash.

Here’s everything the complaint revealed:

Patterson told police he saw Jayme boarding her school bus and ‘knew that was the girl we was going to take’

Patterson told police that he saw Jayme boarding the bus while he was driving to work one day.

Police said there were no signs that Patterson knew anyone in the Closs family before he kidnapped Jayme from her Barron County home on October 15, 2018.

They said there is no evidence of any online interactions between Patterson and Jayme, and the teen’s family insist they didn’t know the man.

Patterson told investigators that he’d stopped by the Closs family home on two previous occasions with plans to take Jayme, but both times it was clear there were other people in the house, and he thought he’d be caught, the criminal complaint said.

Patterson returned to the home for a third time on October 15, 2018, the night Jayme was kidnapped and her parents were killed

Patterson armed himself with a shotgun when he returned to the home a third time, according to the complaint.

To keep from leaving DNA evidence behind, he shaved his head, according to the complaint. He also attached stolen license plates to his car so police couldn’t track him.

The complaint said he also disabled his car’s dome light and removed the cord that would allow his trunk to open from the inside.

Jayme told police that on the night she was kidnapped, she awoke in her room when her family dog started barking and noticed a car coming up the driveway.

After waking her parents up, Jayme and her mother, Denise, hid in the bathroom, while her father, James, investigated. Jayme told police she heard a gunshot and knew her father had been killed.

Denise Closs started to call 911, but Patterson broke the bathroom door down and told her to hang up, the complaint said.

Denise complied, and Patterson shot her before taping Jayme’s hands and ankles and dragging her to the car, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, he threw her in the trunk and took her to his remote cabin in Gordon.

Jayme told police she could hear squad car sirens as she was driven away from her home.

caption Patterson. source Barron County Sheriff’s Department

Jayme was trapped in the cabin for 88 days

Patterson told police that he forced Jaime to take off her clothes and put them in a bag, which he threw into a fireplace in the cabin’s basement.

He said he gave Jayme his sister’s pajamas to change into.

Jayme told police that Patterson would make her hide under his bed when he had friends over and that he made it clear that “nobody was to know she was there or bad things would happen to her.”

He would also turn music on in his room so Jayme couldn’t hear if anyone else was in the home, the complaint said.

Patterson “would make her stay under the bed for up to twelve hours at a time with no food, water, or bathroom breaks,” trapping her behind containers filled with heavy weights so he would know if she tried to move them, according to the complaint.

The space under the bed was about 2 1/2 feet high.

Patterson said Jayme tried to escape twice, and the first time he banged on a wall and screamed in an attempt to scare Jayme from doing so again.

At one point, Patterson struck Jayme “really hard” on her back with what Jayme believed to be a handle of something used to clean blinds, she told investigators.

It’s unclear what Patterson did to Jayme while they were in the cabin alone.

Patterson has not been charged with sexual assault, and charging documents do not say if he ever attempted sexual assault.

Patterson was gone the day Jayme escaped

On the 88th day of captivity, Jayme crawled out of the space beneath the bed while Patterson was out of the house for five or six hours.

She told police she found of pair of Patterson’s sneakers, putting them on so quickly that she put them on the wrong feet. She then left the home and ran into a neighbor, Jeanne Nutter, who was walking her dog.

Nutter took Jayme to another neighbor’s home, and they called 911.

Patterson was captured minutes later as he drove around the area looking for Jayme.

“She’s 13 years old, and if you read the criminal complaint, you can see the amount of control that he was exerting over her,” Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright told The Associated Press. “And at some point, she found it within herself, at 13 years old, to say, ‘I’m going to get myself out of this situation.’ I think it’s incredible.”