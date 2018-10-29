A man was arrested after breaking into the home of missing teen Jayme Closs and stealing her clothing, police say

caption Kyle Jaenke Annis source Barron County Jail

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Barron County, Wisconsin, after police said he broke into the home of missing teen Jayme Closs and stole clothing and underwear belonging to the 13-year-old girl.

Kyle T. Jaenke-Annis, am 32-year-old from Cameron, Wisconsin, was seen on surveillance cameras set up by the Department of Criminal Investigation entering the Closs home just after 2 a.m. on October 27, according to WKOW.

He was filmed breaking into the house nearly two weeks after Jayme’s parents were found shot to death in the home, and Jayme was reported missing.

Authorities arrived at the home shortly after Jaenke-Annis was filmed entering the building. They ordered Jaenke-Annis to come out of the house and arrested him.

Jaenke-Annis admitted to going into the home and stealing multiple items, including underwear and clothing belonging to Jayme, according to a criminal complaint seen by WEAU.

He was charged with one count of burglary and a felony count of bail jumping, according to the criminal complaint.

Jaenke-Annis has been cleared of any involvement in Jayme’s disappearance and the death of her parents, James and Denise.

He appeared in Barron County Court on Monday and will make his next appearance on November 11.

Law enforcement officers have received more than 2,000 tips, but have yet to locate Closs.

There is currently a $50,000 reward for information leading to the location of Jayme.