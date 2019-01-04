Shaq and a local police officer reportedly teamed up to cover the funeral costs for a 7-year-old girl who was shot in Texas

Basketball star Shaquille O’Neal reportedly teamed up with a local police officer to cover the funeral costs for 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes, who was shot in the head while driving with her mother and sisters.

O’Neal and officer Kenneth Miles dropped off a check on Thursday, according to KPRC2.

The Houston Texans’ DeAndre Hopkins also said he’ll donate his playoffs check to Barnes’ family.

Authorities are still searching for a suspect in Barnes’ death.

Police released a composite sketch on Thursday describing the gunman as a white man in his 30s or 40s with pale skin and blue eyes.

Basketball star Shaquille O’Neal reportedly teamed up with a local Houston police officer to cover the funeral expenses for Jazmine Barnes, a 7-year-old girl in Texas whose fatal shooting has captured national attention.

Authorities have said that Barnes was riding in a car with her mother and three sisters on an early morning coffee run when a man in a red pickup truck pulled up next to them and opened fire. Barnes was shot in the head, and her mother and younger sister were injured.

Sources close to Barnes’ family told local NBC affiliate KPRC2 that O’Neal and Houston police officer Kenneth Miles dropped off a check on Thursday to cover the funeral costs. Barnes’ funeral is set for Tuesday.

@houstonpolice Officer Kenneth Miles and @SHAQ join forces to cover funeral expenses for 7 year old #JazmineBarnes, the girl shot and killed while riding in a car with her mother and sisters. @kprc2 pic.twitter.com/awv7gtlBQ8 — Brandon Walker (@KPRC2Brandon) January 3, 2019

Representatives for O’Neal did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office released a composite sketch of the suspected gunman, who is still on the loose. Authorities believe the suspect is a white man in his 30s or 40s, with pale skin and blue eyes.

O’Neal isn’t the only sports star to rally behind Barnes’ family. DeAndre Hopkins, a wide receiver for the Houston Texans, tweeted on Thursday he would pledge his playoffs check this week to support Barnes’ family and find her killer.

“When I see Jazmine Barnes’ face, I see my own daughter,” Hopkins said.

The manhunt has already sparked a $100,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the suspect, organized by civil-rights activist Shaun King.

A separate GoFundMe account has also raised more than $50,000 over just four days for “any expenses that our family may need during this tragedy.”

Anyone with information on the gunman is being asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-222-TIPS. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at Crime-Stoppers.org.