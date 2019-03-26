JBL is having a big sale on headphones and speakers until March 31 — you can save up to 60%

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

JBL offers some of the best-looking and best-sounding speakers and headphones for reasonable prices.

From now through March 31, many of JBL’s headphones and speakers are up to 60% off to celebrate March Madness.

If you’re looking to elevate your music-listening experience, these deals are well worth checking out.

Looking to get better quality audio in your life? Then it’s time to invest in some decent speakers and headphones. Thankfully, however, you don’t have to invest too much money – JBL is celebrating March Madness with a series of deals on speakers and headphones, and they’re absolutely worth taking advantage of if you want to hear the finer details in your music.

Through JBL’s March Madness deal, you’ll save up to a whopping 60% on home speakers, headphones, portable speakers, and more. You’ll have to act quickly, though, as the deals will end on March 31.

Here’s a rundown of the JBL audio deals that are worth your time.

Best headphone deals

A great pair of headphones can change the way you listen to music. With good headphones, you’ll hear nuances in your music that you’ve never heard before. Not only that, but JBL’s headphones are stylish and high-tech – so they’re great for taking on the road with you, too. Here are some of the best JBL headphone deals for March Madness.

Best portable speaker deals

A decent portable speaker can be good to have, too. They’re great for taking to the park for a picnic or to the beach, and some of them even have smart features like the Google Assistant built right into them. JBL offers a range of great portable speakers – and here are the best ones on sale.

Best home speaker deals

Home speakers often sound better and don’t need to be charged up, so they can be a great addition to your home audio setup. JBL’s home speakers come in different forms. Some are big and powerful, while others can fit in smaller spaces and offer Google Assistant. Here are the best JBL home speaker deals for March Madness.