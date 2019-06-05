JBL is discounting a bunch of speakers and headphones for Father’s Day

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

JBL makes great speakers and headphones, and the company has put many of its best ones on sale for Father’s Day.

Whether you’re shopping for a gift for your dad or not, these are great deals.

Are you all set for Father’s Day? If you’re anything like me, you probably have yet to get a gift for the special dad in your life – in which case it’s well worth considering these awesome deals from JBL.

There are a ton of products on sale from JBL for Father’s Day, so whether your dad is into listening to music on headphones or prefers watching movies on the TV, there’s sure to be a great audio product for him.

The deals run until June 12, which is probably when you should be ordering by anyway if you want to ensure that your gift arrives in time for Father’s Day.

Check out our favorite JBL Father’s Day gifts below:

Headphone deals

JBL’s headphones are known for being quite high quality at a relatively affordable price. A number of JBL headphones are on sale for Father’s Day. From earbuds to over-ear headphones, here are the best Father’s Day headphone deals from JBL.

Wireless speaker deals

Perhaps your dad would be better suited with a wireless speaker, in which case there are still plenty of options for him. JBL offers a ton of wireless speakers, from water-resistant speakers for taking to the beach or using by the pool to smart speakers for the home. Here are the best Father’s Day deals on JBL’s wireless speakers.

Home theater speaker deals

Perhaps your dad prefers to enjoy music and great audio through his home theater. Thankfully, JBL offers plenty of home theater speakers, too – and they sound great while offering a pretty nice design, too.