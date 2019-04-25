JBL is having a sale on its headphones and speakers — you can save up to $200 until April 29

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.
- JBL’s speakers and headphones are known for their great sound quality and reasonable price tags.
- You can save up to $200 on headphones, portable speakers, and home speakers during JBL’s Spring Sale.
- The deals are only running for a few days, so it’s worth checking to see if there’s something you’re interested in right away.
Spring has officially sprung, and in celebration, JBL has announced a series of pretty sweet deals on its speakers, headphones, and more.
JBL is known for selling great-sounding audio products for a relatively good price, and now, those prices are even more reasonable.
Looking to improve on your personal music listening experience? Check out the awesome JBL deals below. Act quickly, though – most of the deals below end on April 29, and some end even earlier than that.
Keep scrolling to check out the best deals on JBL speakers and headphones:
JBL headphone deals
JBL has long built headphones with great designs, good sound quality, and comfortable fits. The company’s headphones span from workout-friendly earbuds to over-ear headphones built for home listening. You can check out the best JBL headphone deals below.
- JBL Reflect Mini 2 sports headphones, $69.95 (originally $99.95) [You save $30]
- JBL Reflect Contour2 sports headphones, $69.95 (originally $99.95) [You save $30]
- JBL UA sport wireless train headphones, $159.95 (originally $199.95) [You save $40]
JBL portable speaker deals
JBL sells some pretty sweet portable speakers, too. Some of these speakers are small and built for portability, while others are a little bigger in size and sound. A few even offer Google Assistant support. Check out JBL’s portable speaker deals below.
- JBL Clip 3, $39.95 (originally $59.95) [You save $20]
- JBL Charge 4, $119.95 (originally $149.95) [You save $30]
- JBL Link 20, $99.95 (originally $199.95) [You save $100]
- JBL Xtreme 2, $219.95 (originally $299.95) [You save $80]
- JBL Boombox, $359.95 (originally $449.95) [You save $90]
JBL home audio deals
Perhaps you’re in the market for a speaker for your home rather than a speaker you can take on the road – in which case, there are plenty of home audio deals for you. JBL is discounting speakers for your home theater and for other areas in your house.
- JBL Link 300, $124.95 (originally $249.95) [You save $125]
- JBL Link 500, $199.95 (originally $399.95) [You save $200]
- JBL Bar 5.1, $599.95 (originally $699.95) [You save $100]
- JBL EON615, $399 (originally $499) [You save $100]
- JBL Bar 2.1, $249.95 (originally $299.95) [You save $50]
- JBL Stage A120P, $349.95 (originally $449.95) [You save $90]