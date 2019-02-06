JCPenney is ripping appliances from stores — and these photos reveal why

caption JCPenney is exiting the appliance business. source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

JCPenney is quitting the home appliance business.

In recent visits to three JCPenney stores, I spotted broken appliances on display, and I didn’t see any customers browsing the products.

JCPenney is exiting the business of selling major home appliances, the company announced Wednesday.

The decision may come as a surprise to some, since it was less than three years ago that the company brought appliances back to its stores, following a 33-year hiatus.

But after visiting three JCPenney stores in Virginia within the last week, I’m not surprised to see the company giving up on selling ovens, washing machines, and refrigerators.

Here’s why.

I found a giant sign outside one JCPenney store that read “NOW SELLING APPLIANCES.”

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

A second sign also prominently advertised appliances several yards from the entrance. These ads could be an indication that many customers remain unaware that JCPenney is selling appliances, several years after it entered the business.

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Inside one store, the appliance section was clean, well-lit, and organized.

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

But there were no shoppers in sight.

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

The layout of the appliances in the two other stores was confusing. Some items were grouped together, while others, like this oven, seemed to serve the sole purpose of filling empty space.

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

In one store, refrigerators and ovens were scattered in the middle of a walkway.

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Some of the appliances, like this oven, looked dirty and beat-up.

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Another oven inexplicably displayed a stuffed animal. This could be a sign that employees may not have walked past this area in a while.

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Some attempts to improve merchandising just made things look worse.

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

One store appeared to be using its appliance section for storage.

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

But the biggest sign that pointed to trouble within JCPenney’s appliance business during these visits was the fact that I didn’t see any customers browsing the products.

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Given the lack of foot traffic, it makes sense for JCPenney to cut its losses in this area and focus on its core products: apparel, accessories, and soft home furnishings like bedding. “Optimizing the allocation of store space will enable us to prioritize and focus on the company’s legacy strengths,” JCPenney said in a statement on the change.