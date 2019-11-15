JCPenney opened a new store with fitness classes, personal styling, and a barbershop, and it’s unlike anything else we’ve seen from the brand

JCPenney opened a new concept store in Hurst, Texas, this month, which will function as an experimental “lab” to help assist the company’s ambitious turnaround plan, according to CEO Jill Soltau.

The store includes new features like personal styling, instructor-led fitness classes, and a barbershop, among other services.

As JCPenney continues to fight its way to a turnaround, its recently opened concept store has become the embodiment of the struggling, 117-year-old retailer’s reinvention strategy.

The store – which opened on November 1 in Hurst, Texas, just outside of Dallas – includes several new features informed directly by customer surveys and data collection conducted by JCPenney over the last year. On a call with investors on Friday, CEO Jill Soltau said the store is intended to function as a “lab” for the company, where it can test new business strategies and see what sticks.

“I want to be clear that the brand-defining store is an investment in the future. It is not a prototype to roll out across all our stores and it is not a flagship store,” Soltau said on the call. “There are over 100 touchpoints that will inform future actions as part of our future strategy, all focused on putting the customer at the heart of what we do.”

Though the success of the store remains to be seen, it’s been a much-needed bright spot for the beleaguered brand, which has struggled significantly in recent years. The third quarter of 2019 was no exception, as comparable sales decreased by 9.3%, driven in part by the consolidation of inventory and elimination of low-performing categories.

However, JCPenney showed promise in its ability to cut back operating losses and ultimately boost its profit forecast. Though an operating deficit of $97 million is certainly not indicative of a thriving brand, it’s a significant improvement over the $300 million loss the company reported in the same period last year

For JCPenney, the Texas concept store – with its personal styling services, on-site barbershop, and instructor-led fitness classes – may not be a prototype, but it could help JCPenney find the way to a more prosperous future.

Here’s what it’s like inside.

The JCPenney concept store opened on November 1 in Hurst, Texas.

“This store is more than a renovated location, it is the fullest articulation of our customer-centered strategy, an investment in our future and a lab to inform decisions to return JCPenney to sustainable, profitable growth,” Soltau said in a statement after the opening.

It opened to significant fanfare, with a full band performance and a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Several JCPenney executives, including Soltau, came to christen the new store.

The store is noticeably different aesthetically from its traditional department store counterpart, with bright lighting, innovative architecture, and shiny displays.

The product assortment is also carefully curated to better meet the demands of shoppers.

“From the moment customers walk through the doors, they will discover the assortment is thoughtfully built and organized around how they live their lives and the many different occasions in their day, week and year,” JCPenney said in a statement around the opening.

It also includes several modern design elements, like this geometric seating arrangement.

The concept store includes local flare like this sign near the register that declares it “the best pickup line in Texas.” It also integrates a buy-online-pickup-in-store feature.

There’s no shortage of Texas pride throughout the store. Cowboys cheerleaders even came to greet fans and shoppers at the grand opening.

JCPenney is using the store to test personal styling with the launch of “The Styling Rooms,” a free service for shoppers to receive personalized, one-on-one consultations with staff experts.

The Styling Rooms also include “Style @ Your Service” technology to request a new size or color from sales associates directly from the dressing room.

Technology is a major theme throughout the concept store, and it includes several interactive features and high-definition screens.

In the activewear section, JCPenney debuted “The Movement Studio,” where shoppers can participate in instructor-led fitness classes, much like brands such as Athleta and Lululemon do in their stores.

As part of its focus on experiential retail, the concept store includes various tutorials and “lifestyle workshops” on everything from cooking tool demonstrations to beauty tips.

The new store features JCPenney’s first barber shop, called “The Barbery,” which offers haircuts, shaving, and shoe shining.

A customer gets his beard shaved and styled at The Barbery during its grand opening.

Visual merchandising has been a major focus for JCPenney, Soltau said in the call with investors on Friday.

“Visual merchandising was something JCPenney had moved away from in the past, and that was a mistake,” she said on the call.

A glimpse at the various departments, like men’s apparel, demonstrate JCPenney’s commitment to improving its visual merchandising.

The women’s department is also well organized and filled with stylish apparel.

Here’s another view of the women’s department.

Only time will tell how this concept store will inform and ultimately impact the JCPenney turnaround plan, but Soltau and the team remain optimistic.

“The all-in shopping enthusiast likes the mall, but we know we need to be more than just a department store,” Soltau said in the call to investors.