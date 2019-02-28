JCPenney plans to close 27 stores as sales sink

caption JCPenney is closing more stores. source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

JCPenney plans to close 27 stores this year.

The closures include 18 full-line department stores and nine home and furniture stores.

The company said Thursday that same-store sales fell 4% during the holiday quarter.

The closings include 18 full-line department stores and nine home and furniture stores.

“The stores identified for closure either require significant capital, are minimally cash flow positive today relative to the company’s overall consolidated average or represent a real estate monetization opportunity,” the company said.

Employees impacted by the closings will receive “separation benefits” including assistance finding another job, such as resume writing, the company said.