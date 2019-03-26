JCPenney is closing 27 stores — see if your local store is on the list

caption JCPenney is closing 27 stores. source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

JCPenney plans to close 27 stores this year.

The store closures span at least 13 states, including California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, and New York.

JCPenney plans to close 27 stores this year, including 18 full-line department stores and nine home and furniture stores.

The store closures span at least 13 states, including California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, and New York, according to employees of the closing stores, local reports, and government filings.

JCPenney has notified local media outlets of several store closures but has declined to provide a comprehensive list of the impacted stores to Business Insider.

The company did not respond to requests for comment on this story.

We compiled a list of the stores that have been announced for closure so far. Most of these stores will close by July 5. We will update this list as more closures are revealed.