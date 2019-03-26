JCPenney is closing 27 stores — see if your local store is on the list

- source
JCPenney plans to close 27 stores this year, including 18 full-line department stores and nine home and furniture stores.
The store closures span at least 13 states, including California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, and New York, according to employees of the closing stores, local reports, and government filings.
JCPenney has notified local media outlets of several store closures but has declined to provide a comprehensive list of the impacted stores to Business Insider.
The company did not respond to requests for comment on this story.
We compiled a list of the stores that have been announced for closure so far. Most of these stores will close by July 5. We will update this list as more closures are revealed.
- Pines Mall, 2901 Pines Mall Dr., Pine Bluff, Arkansas
- NewPark Mall, 500 Newpark Mall, Newark, California
- Ponce De Leon Mall, 2121 US Hwy 1 S, St. Augustine, Florida
- Glynn Place Mall, One Mall Blvd., Brunswick, Georgia
- Lakeforest Mall, 701 Russell Ave., Gaithersburg, Maryland
- The Orchards Mall, 1800 Pipestone Rd, Benton Harbor, Michigan
- 1215 S. Main St., Sikeston, Missouri
- 3402 S. Glenstone Ave, Springfield, Missouri (home and furniture store)
- 6933 S. Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis, Missouri (home and furniture store)
- Hamilton Mall, 4405 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, New Jersey
- Smith Haven Plaza, 9 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove, New York
- Cary Towne Center, 1105 Walnut St., Cary, North Carolina (closing May 3)
- Riverbirch Center Mall, 1041 Spring Lane, Sanford, North Carolina
- Greenwood Mall, 320 Bypass 72 Northwest, Greenwood, South Carolina
- Midway Mall, 4500 Midway Mall, Elyria, Ohio
- Northgate Mall, 401 NE Northgate Way, Seattle, Washington