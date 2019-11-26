J.Crew’s Black Friday sale is live now for rewards members — save 50% on nearly everything, and get an extra 60% off sale styles

- source
- J. Crew’s Black Friday sale officially runs the duration of Black Friday, November 29, but Rewards members can take advantage of the sale now with 50% off full-price items across much of the site, plus an additional 60% off select already-on-sale sales styles using code ‘SHOPFIRST’.
- Other shoppers can still get 40% off using code ‘WHYWAIT’. There’s also a $5 flat standard shipping rate on all orders.
- Women’s fleeces are up to 50% off, and there are also plenty of early sales in the women’s, men’s, boys’ and girls’ departments.
J. Crew’s Black Friday sale is in full effect for Rewards members (just sign up). With 50% off across much of the sight along with an additional 60% off on many sales styles using code ‘SHOPFIRST’, now’s not a half-bad time to get a few items checked off on your holiday shopping list. For those who don’t want to sign up for rewards, you can still get 40% off any purchase using code ‘WHYWAIT’.
With sales on almost everything from sweaters and fleeces to swimsuits, bikinis, and linens for your mid-winter tropical getaway (or, you know, next summer’s wardrobe), there’s a little something (or a lot of everything) for everyone on your list, including, last but not least, yourself.
The 5 best early Black Friday deals from J. Crew for Rewards members:
- Pima Cotton Oxford Shirts, $29.20 (originally $78) [You save $48.80]
- 9″ Stretch Eco Board Short in Ocean Stripe, $8 (originally $69.50) [You save $61.50]
- Draped Button-Down Shirt in Twill, $10.40 (originally $89.50) [You save $79.10]
- Studded wrap sandals in Burnished Raisin, $36 (originally $158) [You save $122]
- Rounded V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $13.60 (originally $110) [You save $96.40]
- Keyhole V-Neck Top in Satin Back Crepe, $11.60 (originally $89.50) [You save $77.90]
