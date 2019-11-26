J.Crew’s Black Friday sale is live now for rewards members — save 50% on nearly everything, and get an extra 60% off sale styles

source J. Crew/Facebook

J. Crew’s Black Friday sale is in full effect for Rewards members (just sign up). With 50% off across much of the sight along with an additional 60% off on many sales styles using code ‘SHOPFIRST’, now’s not a half-bad time to get a few items checked off on your holiday shopping list. For those who don’t want to sign up for rewards, you can still get 40% off any purchase using code ‘WHYWAIT’.

With sales on almost everything from sweaters and fleeces to swimsuits, bikinis, and linens for your mid-winter tropical getaway (or, you know, next summer’s wardrobe), there’s a little something (or a lot of everything) for everyone on your list, including, last but not least, yourself.

The 5 best early Black Friday deals from J. Crew for Rewards members:

