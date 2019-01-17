J.Crew is kicking off 2019 with a set of store closings

caption J.Crew is closing at least six stores this month. source Getty/Spencer Platt

J.Crew is closing at least six stores this month as part of a set of planned closures announced last year.

This month, several local news organizations reported that at least five J.Crew locations in the US would be closing later this month. One store in Canada closed at the start of January.

A spokesperson for J.Crew confirmed that these announcements are part of a set of 30 planned store closures that the company announced last August. The spokesperson would not comment on how many are left to close.

J.Crew had a rocky end to 2018. Former CEO Jim Brett, who had been leading the charge in the retailer’s turnaround, stepped down from the company on November 17, after 17 months on the job. In a statement to the press at the time, Brett hinted that clashes with the board may have been the reason behind his departure.

Brett has temporarily been replaced by a team of four executives while the board searches for his replacement. Since he left, many of the changes that he put into action – including launching new label Nevereven and growing J.Crew’s low-cost apparel collection – have been overturned.

Here’s a list of stores that are closing this month:

Broughton Street, Savannah, Georgia

Haywood Mall, Greenville, South Carolina

Fig Garden Village, Fresno, California

West Town Mall, Knoxville, Tennessee

Perkins Rowe, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Eaton Centre, Toronto, Canada (already closed)