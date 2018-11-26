J.Crew’s website is on day 4 of tech glitches after crashing on Black Friday

caption J.Crew’s website had an unwelcome message for shoppers on Black Friday. source J.Crew

J.Crew’s website crashed on Black Friday, the biggest shopping day of the year.

The retailer has continued to battle technical difficulties over the weekend and into Cyber Monday.

Walmart, Lowe’s, and Lululemon all dealt with website crashes last week, as online shopping traffic surged.

J.Crew’s website is on its fourth day of battles with technical difficulties.

People began complaining early Friday morning that J.Crew’s website was down.

“Can’t log in, then the shopping bag purges itself,” one shopper wrote on Twitter Friday morning.

“It is the worst time for this to happen – especially for a company that needs every sale it can make,” Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, told Business Insider’s Mary Hanbury on Friday.

He continued: “That said, I don’t think it will have a detrimental impact over the longer term, but it will likely have cost J Crew money on one of the biggest shopping days of the year.”

J.Crew’s technical difficulties could have impacted around 323,000 shoppers and cost the company $775,000 in sales in their first five hours, according to retail aggregate LovetheSales.com. And, the problems didn’t stop there.

Read more: Black Friday sales were the best they have been in years – but companies lost out on millions of dollars because they weren’t ready for success

People continued to complain on social media about issues with J.Crew’s website over the weekend. On Monday afternoon, the website appeared to be up and running, but when a Business Insider reporter attempted to check out, she was hit with an error message several times.

caption J.Crew’s website. source J. Crew

In the face of tech problems, J.Crew extended its Black Friday 50% off deal through Monday, the company said in a message on its website.

“Thank-you for your patience – we know some of you have experienced some ongoing technical difficulties with the website this past weekend – and we really appreciate you bearing with us,” the message reads.

J.Crew said on Twitter that it is currently dealing with high call volume to customer-service lines, and it has encouraged shoppers to DM its Twitter account. The account did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

The retailer wasn’t alone in its technical difficulties. Walmart, Lowe’s, and Lululemon all dealt with website crashes last week, as online shopping traffic surged.