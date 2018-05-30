Sneakerheads rejoice, Singapore will have not one but two JD outlets with the first already opened in Jurong

Social media influencer Audrey Goh at the opening of JD’s first Singapore outlet at Jurong Point Shopping Centre. JD Sports Singapore

It’s taken some time but JD has finally made it to Singapore.

Established in Bury in the United Kingdom in 1981, the multi-label sports footwear and apparel retailer is a familiar name among local sneakerheads despite it never having set up shop here until now.

That hasn’t stopped hypebeasts from ordering directing from JD’s UK website or heading across the Causeway to Kuala Lumpur where it has a handful of outlets in the Malaysian capital.

With about 800 stores worldwide and a large inventory which includes the hottest drops as well as exclusive releases, it’s no wonder the retailer is often referred to as the “Undisputed King of Trainers”.

JD also carries products that you cannot find anywhere else. Just look for the ‘Only at JD’ tag. JD Sports Singapore

JD’s first outlet at Jurong Point Shopping Centre threw open its doors last Thursday (May 24). Spanning 2900 sq ft, it carries over 10 sports brands like adidas, Nike, Puma, New Balance and more. A selection of accessories like bags, sandals as well as caps including New Era snapbacks are also on sale.

The Jurong store spans 2900 sq ft and carries various popular brands including Nike. JD Sports Singapore

If that is not enough, JD announced it is set to open its Singapore flagship in ION by this August. The 7200 sq ft store will also carry a range of sports apparel, in addition to footwear and accessories.

Justin Lim, Chief Executive Officer, JD Sports Singapore said: “We are happy and excited that JD has opened its first store in Singapore. With the discerning demand and sophisticated preference for trainers by Singaporean s, JD aims to be the ultimate one-stop destination for the whole family – from adults to teens to even kids and infants – for buying their favourite pair of trainers, be it for leisure, performance or fashion” .