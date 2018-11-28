Jeep just jumped into the pickup truck game to take on Ford, Chevy, and Toyota with the ‘most capable mid-size truck ever’

caption The 2019 Jeep Gladiator. source Jeep

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck just made its world debut at the 2018 LA Auto Show.

The Gladiator draws heavily upon new JL Series Jeep Wrangler.

The mid-size Gladiator will be a rival for the Toyota Tacoma, Ford Ranger, and Chevrolet Colorado/GMC Canyon.

It’s powered by a 285 horsepower, 3.6- liter, Pentastar V6 mated to either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission.

A 260 horsepower diesel engine will also be available.

diesel The 2020 Jeep Gladiator will reach US showrooms in the second quarter of 2019.

Official pricing is not yet available.

Jeep is back in the pickup game. Fiat Chrysler’s venerable SUV brand has reentered the pickup truck market after a 27-year absence with the new Jeep Gladiator.

Unveiled on Wednesday at the 2018 LA Auto Show, the 2019 Gladiator will be the first pickup truck in Jeep’s lineup since the XJ Cherokee-based MJ Comanche was killed off in 1992,

Jeep’s mid-size Gladiator will be a direct rival for the Toyota Tacoma, Chevrolet Colorado/GMC Canyon, and Ford Ranger when it reaches US showrooms in the second quarter of 2019.

source Jeep

And Jeep isn’t pulling punches. The brand has already dubbed the Gladiator “the most capable midsize truck ever.”

“Born from a rich and proud heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks, Gladiator combines rugged utility, versatility, and functionality resulting in the most capable midsize truck ever,” Tim Kuniskis, head of the Jeep Brand in North America, said in a statement.

The Gladiator’s styling draws heavily from the new JL Series Wrangler. However, the Gladiator is two and a half feet longer than the four-door Wrangler. Like the Wrangler, the roof and doors are removable.

All Gladiators will come standard with FCA’s trusty 285 horsepower, 3.6 liter Pentastar V6 and six-speed manual transmission. An eight-speed automatic is available as an option. A 260 horsepower, 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 will follow in 2020.

source Jeep

The Gladiator will come available with Jeep’s Command-Trac and Rock-Trac four-wheel-drive systems. Dana 44 axles, front/rear axle lockers, a limited slip differential, electronic sway-bar disconnect, and 33-inch off-road tires. It will also have a 43.6-degree approach angle, 20.3-degree breakover angle, a 26-degree departure angle, and 11.1 inches of ground clearance. In other words, this thing will be able to take care of business off-road.

According to Jeep, the Gladiator will be able to drive through 30 inches of water and two up to 7,650 pounds.

source Jeep

Even though it’s a rough and tumble off-roader, the Gladiator still features a fair amount of modern tech such as an 8.4-inch touchscreen running FCA’s fourth generation Uconnect infotainment system. There is also a forward facing camera mounted behind the middle slot of the front grille that allows the driver to see obstructions ahead while off-roading.

Jeep has not announced official pricing for the Toledo, Ohio-built Gladiator.