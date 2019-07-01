Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos’ $38 billion divorce settlement is set to become official this week

caption Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos. source Dia Dipasupil / Staff

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos’ divorce settlement is due to be finalized this week.

MacKenzie Bezos will receive a 4% stake in Amazon, roughly equivalent to $38 billion.

She pledged in May to give away at least half of her fortune to charity.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Amazon CEO and world’s richest man Jeff Bezos is expected to officially split from his wife MacKenzie this week.

An April divorce filing detailing the couple’s settlement said it would officially take place in early July. MacKenzie is due to receive a 4% stake in Amazon, roughly equivalent to $38 billion, according to Bloomberg. The cash injection will catapult her into being the third richest woman alive.

A judge in Washington is poised to rubber-stamp the agreement this week, while the moving of shares to MacKenzie will be confirmed by Amazon in a regulatory filing. Little detail is expected, said Bloomberg, but Peter Walzer, president of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, said it was the “Godzilla of all divorces.”

Read more: Meet MacKenzie Bezos, who stands to become one of the world’s richest women after her divorce, was one of the first Amazon employees, and has written 2 award-winning novels

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos announced the terms of their settlement in April. Although Washington state laws would have entitled MacKenzie to 50% of Jeff Bezos’ fortune, she announced she was handing over all of her interests in The Washington Post and Blue Origin to her now ex-husband, along with 75% of their Amazon shares.

Later in May, she vowed to give away at least half of her fortune to charity and signed up to the Giving Pledge. Jeff has not signed up to the pledge, although he applauded her decision to do so.

At the time of writing, Jeff Bezos’ net worth is valued at $118 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.