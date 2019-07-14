Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez made their public debut at Wimbledon just days after Bezos’ record-setting divorce was finalized

caption Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the men’s Wimbledon finals. source Adrian Dennis/Reuters

The world’s richest man made his first public appearance with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez since reports of his alleged infidelity to his ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos leaked out.

The two attended the five-hour, instant classic men’s Wimbledon finals between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer Sunday, sitting behind the Royals.

Jeff Bezos is a big tennis fan, once teaming up with legend Pete Sampras to play Bill Gates and Andre Agassi in a doubles match in 2001 to raise money for breast cancer research.

Yesterday, it was Woody Harrelson making faces for the entire tennis-watching world to see. Today, it was the world’s richest man making his first public appearance with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez since his divorce.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Sanchez were photographed sitting behind the Royals at the five-hour men’s finals at the All Engand Lawn Tennis Club. Bezos’ divorce from his long-time wife MacKenzie Bezos only became official a few days ago after news leaked earlier this year about Bezos’ alleged infidelity.

Sanhez, a former TV anchor, also filed for divorce earlier this year from her husband, Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell.

Bezos is definitely familiar with the titans of tennis. In 2001, he paired up with tennis legend Pete Sampras to play against Microsoft founder Bill Gates and tennis star Andre Agassi for charity. This is another major sporting event Bezos has made an appearance at in 2019. He attended a well-known Kentucky Derby eve party earlier this year along with plenty of athletes and musicians.

Bezos and Sanchez were not the only famous, non-Royal people in the crowd. Actors Tom Hiddleston and Benedict Cumberbatch also attended the Roger Federer-Novak Djokovic tilt.