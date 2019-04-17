caption Jeff Bezos is reportedly looking to spend $60 million on a NYC apartment. source zz/Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx

Jeff Bezos is on the hunt for a New York City apartment, The New York Post reported.

The news comes days after the world’s richest man finalized the terms of his divorce from MacKenzie Bezos.

The Amazon CEO is reportedly looking to spend about $60 million on a home in the city and has looked at units at 220 Central Park South, according to the Post. That’s the same Billionaires’ Row building where Ken Griffin, founder and CEO of hedge fund Citadel, bought a $238 penthouse in January, breaking the record for the most expensive home sale in the US.

But Bezos has already been a homeowner in New York City for years.

In 1999, he bought three condos in the Century building at 25 Central Park West in New York City’s Upper West Side for $7.65 million, according to the Observer. He made the purchase under an LLC called “Jetima” from former Sony Music head Tommy Mottola.

The world’s richest man bought an additional unit for $5.3 million in 2012, making him the owner of four condos in the historic building.

The 32-story Art Deco building was built in 1931 and boasts a concierge, elevator attendants, and three separate entrances, as well as a prime location right next to Central Park.

But Bezos has already owned properties in New York City for years.

25 Central Park West.

Bezos owns four apartments at 25 Central Park West, a pre-war, luxury Art Deco condominium building right off Central Park.

25 Central Park West, also known as The Century, sits in Manhattan’s Upper West Side just off the southwest corner of Central Park.

The 32-floor building, which houses about 350 units, is steps from iconic New York City destinations such as the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and Columbus Circle.

The Century, which gets its name from being built on the former site of the Century Theater, takes up the entire block from West 62nd to West 63rd Street.

The lobby of 25 Central Park West isn’t particularly impressive, but it comes with a 24-hour doorman and concierge at each of the three entrances on three sides of the building.

The lobby at 25 Central Park West.

Laundry service and additional storage are also available in the building.

Bezos bought three condos in the Century building for $7.65 million in 1999.

An apartment (not belonging to Bezos) at 25 Central Park West.

He made the purchase from former Sony Music head Tommy Mottola under an LLC called “Jetima.”

The world’s richest man bought an additional unit in the building for $5.3 million in 2012, making him the owner of four condos in the historic building.

An apartment (not belonging to Bezos) at 25 Central Park West.

The apartment Bezos bought in 2012 is adjacent to the units he already owned.

Most of the apartments have been renovated over the years but still feature pre-war details such as sunken living rooms and moldings.

Many of the residences, which are a mix of rentals and for-sale units, offer panoramic views of Central Park.

Built in 1931, the building is part of the Central Park West Historic District.

“The Century’s condominium status makes it an excellent investment destination for international buyers seeking a NYC pied-a-terre as well as native New Yorkers who have always called this city home,” reads StreetEasy’s description of the building.

A one-bedroom unit (not belonging to Bezos) at 25 Central Park West.

Current listings in the building range from a two-bedroom unit in contract for just under $3 million to a full-floor, four-bedroom condo on the 30th floor for $11.5 million.

The building also includes a bike room, an on-site resident manager, and a shared landscaped terrace.

With a $60 million budget, Bezos could buy every condo currently for sale at the Century – and still have $28 million left over.