People are praising Jeff Bezos and calling him a ‘genius’ after he slammed the National Enquirer and accused them of blackmail in a shocking blog post

caption Jeff Bezos source REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

In an extraordinary blog post on Thursday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said the National Enquirer and its parent company AMI& threatened to publish intimate personal photos of the billionaire tech exec.

According to Bezos, AMI allegedly threatened to publish the photos, unless he stopped his investigation into how they leaked – and unless he made a statement disavowing that the original National Enquirer investigation into his alleged affair was politically motivated.

Bezos said that he refuses to give in to “extortion and blackmail,” and believes that it would be a “lie” to say that there was no political motive.

Applause for Bezos’ public response and for his standing up to alleged extortion efforts by the National Enquirer erupted on Twitter Thursday evening.

Read how people are responding to Jeff Bezos:

I am deceased. Also, a genius move by Bezos and I have mad respect for all the strategery. Whatever your personal feelings are that’s fine, but this is genius and I respect him for this. https://t.co/gjPzLb6BlD — Brooke Hammerling (@brooke) February 7, 2019

Wow. This really is quite the demonstration of the raw power of truth and courage and accepting personal responsibility. https://t.co/xFcUvM1U4s — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) February 8, 2019

I don’t love @JeffBezos in general, but I LOVE Jeff Bezos in particular here. https://t.co/n2EtDhGBpO — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) February 7, 2019

Good on @JeffBezos. This is straight up sextortion, which too often leads to suicide attempts and other serious harms when targeted at less powerful people. If you haven't run into this phenomenon, this is a good intro: https://t.co/xxXUAtsFHH — Alex Stamos (@alexstamos) February 7, 2019

Fascinating reading and I'd love to be a fly on the wall at AM's wall when it went live. Rather admire Bezos' stand on this one. He's called and raised, and I suspect AM will fold like origami. https://t.co/goKCby0wCb — Iain Thomson (@iainthomson) February 7, 2019

I kinda love this Bezos https://t.co/ff1K6ol3zZ — John Paczkowski (@JohnPaczkowski) February 7, 2019

Beyond the praise, the subject matter and the parties involved – AMI CEO David Pecker and Bezos – created the perfect storm on social media. The Huffington Post’s headline really kicked things off.

Still, some tried to come up with their own headlines.

Bezos Nix Dick Pix.

It's fun being in 5th grade again. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) February 8, 2019

And some just questioned if life could really be real.

The fact that that dude’s name is Pecker is yet another tell that we’re living in a simulation. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) February 7, 2019

AMI’s overall strategy was brought into question.

Just catching up with the news and… um… so Jeff Bezos is the richest person in human history, used his spare change to build his own spaceships, owns a major US newspaper as well as obviously the vast logistics chain that made him a pharoah… pic.twitter.com/rkflTG4Mi4 — Wᴀʀʀᴇɴ Eʟʟɪs (@warrenellis) February 7, 2019

Some pointed to the plot similarities of a certain superhero movie.

The Bezos post reminds me of that scene in "Dark Knight" where someone tries to blackmail Bruce Wayne by revealing his identity as Batman: pic.twitter.com/jhWOp02caK — michael_nielsen (@michael_nielsen) February 7, 2019

Then, there was this awkward LinkedIn connection.

One thing Jeff Bezos doesn't mention in his letter is that Jon Fine, the AMI deputy gen counsel who threatened his team, is…a former Amazon attorney https://t.co/ZCGAgf9v32 pic.twitter.com/w8xm0TfUUh — Nick Wingfield (@nickwingfield) February 7, 2019

Tech news essentially stopped on Thursday, as all were consumed with the Bezos blog post.

Tough day for anyone who was about to publish their break-out Medium post. — Aaron Levie (@levie) February 8, 2019

And with all the jokes out there now, there will likely be some regret tomorrow.