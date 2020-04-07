After divorcing the richest man in the world, MacKenzie Bezos is one of the world’s 25 richest billionaires

caption Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos. source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

When MacKenzie Bezos divorced Jeff Bezos in 2019, after 25 years of marriage, she walked away with a 4% stake of Amazon worth nearly $40 billion.

That stake alone puts her wealth in line with the 25 richest billionaires on the planet – she’s number 22, according to the newly updated Forbes billionaires list.

MacKenzie Bezos plans to give away most or all of her fortune: She signed the Giving Pledge in April 2019, and promised to give half or more of her assets to charity in her lifetime or will.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

After 25 years of marriage, MacKenzie Bezos split from her husband and the founder of Amazon, Jeff, last July.

The main terms of the settlement: A 4% stake in Amazon, valued at just shy of $40 billion.

In an instant, MacKenzie Bezos became the third-wealthiest woman on the planet. And this year, she enters the Forbes Billionaires List for the first time at No. 22 – between an oil magnate and the heirs to the Aldi supermarket fortune.

MacKenzie and Jeff Bezos met and got married before Amazon started, in the early ’90s.

She was one of Amazon’s earliest employees, and reportedly negotiated the company’s first freight contracts.

But early in 2019, the couple announced plans to divorce. “After a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” the couple announced on Twitter. “If we had known we would have separated 25 years later, we would do it all again.”

Hours later, the National Enquirer published a report revealing Jeff Bezos’ relationship with Lauren Sanchez, a former TV anchor.

In the wake of the divorce settlement, MacKenzie signed the Giving Pledge and promised to give away at least half of her wealth in her lifetime or in her will.