An astrologer explains why Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are compatible, according to the stars

In the year since Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and media figure Lauren Sanchez have been dating in the public eye, scandal and privacy violations have plagued them. In January 2019, Bezos and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Bezos, announced they were divorcing. That same day, Bezos and Sanchez revealed that they were in a relationship, and The National Enquirer said that it had “raunchy texts” and “erotic selfies” that they had sent.

All the attention has thrown Bezos’ and Sanchez’s relationship into the public eye, and led to speculation about the couple. Business Insider consulted Aliza Kelly, astrologer and host of the podcast Stars Like Us to weigh in on what the stars have to say about the famous relationship.

Astrology has been in the limelight lately, with the popularity of apps like Co-Star and Pattern. Co-Star is just an 11-person company, but it managed to raise $5 million in VC funding, and recently released an Android version after more than 120,000 fans begged for it.

Here’s what the astrologer had to say.

Because we know Bezos’ birthday, Kelly explained that he is a Capricorn sun.

Aspects of Bezos’ public persona fit closely with the traits of a Capricorn, according to Kelly. Capricorns are known within the world of astrology to be hard workers, and obsessed with success. They are motivated by what inspires them professionally. Obviously, with a public figure like Jeff Bezos, most people only know the persona that he shows to the world, but what we do know fits with his sun sign.

Without knowing the exact time he was born, Kelly can only determine that Bezos has a moon either in Sagittarius or Capricorn.

Bezos was born at the end of one lunar cycle, or the beginning of another, because the moon was moving from one sign to another that day, according to Kelly.

“The energy that we see, from a very young age, he probably expressed a sense of knowing and was wise beyond his years” Kelly told Business Insider.

Being on the cusp of two different lunar cycles might have influenced Bezos, leading him to live many different lives. “He has scaled his life so enormously, and seen so many cycles and chapters. It makes sense that he’s moved from early business into a multibillion-dollar one, and moved from one relationship to another,” Kelly said.

Lauren Sanchez is a Sagittarius sun.

Based on her birthday, Kelly told Business Insider that Lauren Sanchez is probably talkative, and loves adventure and exploring. She “wants to have fun and have a big life,” which Kelly noted this fits with Sanchez’s career in media.

Sanchez’s Taurus moon shows a different side of her personality.

The Taurus moon side of Sanchez indicates that she may be a caretaker, someone who wants stability with a strong foundation, according to Kelly. She noted that this is compatible with what we know about Bezos. Sanchez’s Taurus moon is an earth sign, like Bezos’ Capricorn sun, so those energies would “likely feel stabilizing, and solid, like they have mutual support,” Kelly told Business Insider.

Based on the stars, Kelly sees evidence that Bezos and Sanchez are very compatible.

Both of them are from Albuquerque, which Kelly said is interesting from an astrological perspective. “The condition of the sky when they were born is somewhat similar,” she said, which indicates that their personalities could be especially compatible. Some stars’ positions are fixed, so the couple naturally has some features in common because they were born in the same geographic location.

It’s impossible to say for sure without knowing the exact time Bezos was born, but Kelly said that if he is a Sagittarius moon, the way he feels emotionally would align with the way that Sanchez, a Sagittarius sun, expresses herself externally.

Based on astrology, Kelly found that the couple is likely compatible because the things that make them feel stable and secure are the same.