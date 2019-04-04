Jeff Bezos and Mackenzie Bezos have finalized their divorce, and he’s getting 75% of the Amazon shares and voting control of the rest

caption Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos. source Dia Dipasupil / Staff

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie Bezos have finalized their divorce.

The couple each released statements on Twitter on Thursday announcing that they have “finished the process of dissolving” their marriage and will now be co-parenting their four kids. In her statement, MacKenzie Bezos says that she’s granting Jeff Bezos all of her interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin, and 75% of the Amazon stock co-owned by the pair and voting control over the shares she’s retaining.

Mackenzie Bezos posted this statement to Twitter:

“Grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage with Jeff with support form each other and everyone who reached out to us in kindness, and looking forward to next phase as co-parents and friends. Happy to be giving him all of my interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin, and 75% of our Amazon stock plus voting control of my shares to support his continued contributions with the teams of these incredible companies. Excited about my own plans. Grateful for the past as I look forward to what comes next.”

Jeff Bezos released his own statement, thanking MacKenzie for “her kindness in this process.”

“I’m so grateful to all my friends and family for reaching out with encouragement and love. It means more than you know. MacKenzie most of all. I’m grateful for her support and for her kindness in this process and am very much looking forward to our new relationship as friends and co-parents. In all our work together, MacKenzie’s abilities have been on full display. She has been an extraordinary partner, ally, and mother. She is resourceful and brilliant and loving, and as our futures unroll, I know I’ll always be learning from her.”

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos announced in January that they were getting a divorce after 25 years of marriage. Soon after, a story in the National Enquirer revealed that the Amazon CEO was having an extramarital affair with former TV anchor Lauren Sanchez.

This story is developing…