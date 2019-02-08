Here are the six craziest things we learned from Jeff Bezos’ blog post accusing the National Enquirer of ‘extortion and blackmail’

- In an extraordinary blog post on Thursday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said the National Enquirer and its parent company AMI threatened to publish intimate personal photos of the billionaire tech exec.
- AMI allegedly threatened to publish the photos, unless Bezos stopped his investigation into the original National Enquirer report of his affair – and unless he made a statement disavowing that the original National Enquirer investigation into his alleged affair was politically motivated, says the blog.
- Bezos said that he refuses to give in to “extortion and blackmail,” and believes that it would be a “lie” to say that there was no political motive, noting that the National Enquirer has long been an ally of President Donald Trump, a fierce critic of Bezos and Amazon.
- David Pecker, the publisher of the National Enquirer, has been linked to the Saudi government. Bezos wrote that the “Saudi angle” to his investigation “seems to have hit a particularly sensitive nerve” with Becker.
- According to e-mails published by Bezos, lawyers for AMI argued that the intimate photos qualify as newsworthy because they reflect on his judgment as CEO of Amazon – a notion that Bezos rejected, saying that Amazon’s string of successes “speak for themselves.”
- Bezos acknowledged that his ownership of the Washington Post is a “complexifier” for the situation, but says that it will be will be “something I will be most proud of when I’m 90 and reviewing my life.”
- Representatives for Amazon and AMI did not respond to a request for comment.