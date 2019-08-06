Jeff Bezos’ net worth plunged by $3.4 billion in Monday’s stock rout — and the rest of the world’s super rich lost $117 billion

caption Jeff Bezos source REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Jeff Bezos yesterday lost $3.4 billion in net worth on Monday, Bloomberg reported.

The world’s richest lost 2.1% collectively after a global stock rout made dents in billionaires’ fortunes. The 500 wealthiest lost $117 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg lost $2.8 billion while Bill Gates lost $2 billion in net worth.

The world’s 500 wealthiest people lost a collective $117 billion as stocks plunged across the world after China’s move to let its currency fall to 2008 levels sparked global fears of an escalation in the US-China trade war.

Other notable losses were Bernard Arnault losing $3.2 billion, Mark Zuckerberg down $2.8 billion, Mukesh Ambani dropping $2.4 billion, and Bill Gates’ net worth down by $2 billion.

Of those 500, Jeff Bezos, the world’s wealthiest person, lost $3.4 billion, according to Bloomberg, as Amazon’s stock plunged 3.2%.

“But he’s still the richest person on the planet with $110 billion,” Bloomberg said.

Bloomberg also noted that even after the losses, the 500 wealthiest individuals control roughly $5.4 trillion, up 11% from the start of 2019.

Last week, Bezos had sold off more of Amazon’s shares than previously thought, totalling roughly $2.8 billion.