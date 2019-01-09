Jeff Bezos and his family own at least 6 massive properties across the US. Here’s a look at the homes, from a sprawling Seattle estate to a set of historic NYC condos

caption Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie are filing for divorce. Bezos owns a sprawling Seattle estate, a Texas ranch, four NYC condos, and more. source Getty

It’s safe to say that Jeff Bezos, who announced on Wednesday that he and wife MacKenzie are filing for divorce, has cash to burn. He’s worth roughly $137 billion and owns 16% of the Amazon empire.

So where does a man like Bezos rest his head at night? Although his company is headquartered in Seattle, Bezos owns six homes across the country and is the country’s 28th largest landowner, according to the 2017 Land Report.

With Bezos’ announcement that he’s getting divorced from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie, many will be wondering how the couple will split up their multiple properties. As Business Insider’s Tanza Loudenback reported, in nine US states, including the Bezos’ home state of Washington, everything acquired throughout the marriage from real estate to income is considered joint property.

From two neighboring Beverly Hills mansions to a sprawling estate in an exclusive Seattle suburb, here are the six estates the Bezos clan calls home.

Bezos lives in a nearly 29,000-square-foot estate in Medina, Washington.

Bezos owns two homes in Medina spanning 5.3 acres. According to the Wall Street Journal, he paid $10 million for the property in 1998. One home is a 20,600-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bathroom house, and the other is an 8,300-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bathroom home rumored to have cost $53 million. Right on the shores of Lake Washington, the estate underwent a $28 million renovation in 2010 and boasts 310 feet of shoreline and a boathouse.

Source: The Wall Street Journal, Business Insider

Medina, located on a peninsula just across Lake Washington from Seattle, is an exclusive suburb that’s also home to Bill Gates, as well as other Microsoft bigwigs, tech entrepreneurs, and telecom magnates.

Source: The Wall Street Journal, Business Insider

Many of the neighborhood’s mansions are hidden away behind gates and protected by elaborate security systems.

Source: Business Insider

Bezos also owns property in Beverly Hills, California, one of the most expensive neighborhoods in Los Angeles.

source Shutterstock/Zhukova Valentyna

Source: Business Insider

He bought a Spanish-style mansion in Beverly Hills in 2007 …

source Dream Homes Magazine

Bezos bought this Spanish-style mansion in 2007 for $24.45 million. The seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom home is advertised by Dream Homes Magazine as having a greenhouse, a sunken and lighted tennis court, a huge swimming pool, four fountains, and a six-car garage. The street is a hotspot for Hollywood stars, and is said to have been home to Jimmy Stewart, Donna Reed and Walter Matthau.

Source: The Wall Street Journal, Dream Homes Magazine

… and then he bought a smaller house just next door 10 years later.

source Google Earth

Apparently, the first Beverly Hills house did not fit Bezos’ space requirements. In 2017, he bought a comparatively modest four-bedroom, 4,568-square-foot home for $12.9 million right next door to his first house. As you can see in the above picture, Bezos’ property dominates the mansion-filled block.

Source: The Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times

The Bezos family owns a 30,000-acre ranch about 30 miles from the town of Van Horn, Texas.

source Shutterstock/Lynda Lehmann

Source: The Wall Street Journal,

Bezos bought the 30,000-acre property after the seller spent “millions” renovating it.

source Google Earth

Bezos grew up spending summers on his grandparents’ ranch outside of Cotulla, Texas and bought the 30,000-acre Figure 2 ranch to give his family the same experience. The U-shaped ranch house seen above is a remnant from the seller, who reportedly put “millions” into renovating it. Behind the home is a bunkhouse that sleeps 12.

Source: The Wall Street Journal, The Land Report

The property is also the base for Bezos’ private space company, Blue Origin.

source Blue Origin

Blue Origin made history in 2015 when it successfully launched and landed the reusable rocket, New Shepard. Its goal is to become a space tourism company, ferrying passengers up for weightless rides as soon as April 2019.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

The Bezos family can also call the US capital home.

source Orhan Cam/Shutterstock

Source: Business Insider

In 2016, Bezos bought a former textile museum in Washington, DC for $23 million.

source Getty Images

Bezos bought this former textile museum in Washington DC’s Kalorama neighborhood for a cool $23 million in 2016. The 27,000-square-foot space is a former textile museum and dates back to 1912, earning it a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.

Source: The Washington Post

The neighborhood, Kalorama, is a hot spot for Washington big wigs. The Obamas own a $5.3 million home nearby, and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner recently moved in right down the street.

source Getty Images

Source: The Washington Post

The two joint structures on the property have nearly 27,000-square-feet of living space, making it the largest home in Washington, DC. Bezos is said to be spending $12 million to renovate the homes and the surrounding property.

source Harrison Jacobs/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

Amazon recently announced plans to open a second headquarters in New York City, but Bezos has already owned real estate there for years.

Source: The Observer

He bought three condos in a historic Manhattan building overlooking Central Park for $7.65 million in 1999.

source David Shankbone/Wikipedia Commons

In 1999, Bezos bought three condos in the Century building at 25 Central Park West in New York City’s Upper West Side under an LLC called “Jetima.” The purchase was from former Sony Music head Tommy Mottola for $7.65 million.

Source: The Observer, City Realty, New York City Department of Finance

Bezos bought an additional unit for $5.3 million in 2012, making him the owner of four condos in the historic building.

source City Realty

The 32-story Art Deco building was built in 1931 and boasts a concierge, elevator attendants, and three separate entrances, as well as a prime location right next to Central Park.

Source: New York City Department of Finance, The Observer, City Realty