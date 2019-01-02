Jeff Bezos said goodbye to 2018 by riding a horse into a cowboy apparel store

caption Jeff Bezos on a horse. source Kemo Sabe/Instagram

Jeff Bezos celebrated the new year by riding a horse into a cowboy apparel store in Aspen, Colorado.

Bezos is reportedly friends with the store’s owner.

The Amazon CEO is no stranger to horses having helped out on his grandfather’s South Texas ranch while he was growing up.

Jeff Bezos ushered in the new year in unusual fashion – by riding a horse into cowboy apparel store.

The world’s richest man was filmed by the staff of Kemo Sabe, in Aspen, Colorado, trotting into the Western-themed shop and raising his hat to cheering onlookers.

You can watch Bezos in action here:

“Now that’s how you make an entrance! You look pretty damn good on a horse, @jeffbezos,” Kemo Sabe said in a caption accompanying the video.

Bezos’ brother, Mark Bezos, also saddled up for the cameras. “Ain’t no party like a Bezos party!” Kemo Sabe said.

According to the New York Post’s celebrity news site Page Six, Bezos is a friend of the store’s owner Tom Yoder. The horse is called Bean, the website added.

Bezos is no stranger to horses, having helped out on his grandfather’s South Texas ranch while he was growing up. In an interview last year, the Amazon CEO said fixing prolapsed cattle, windmills, and laying water pipelines helped teach him the importance of being resourceful.

By the looks of things, it’s not unprecedented for customers to ride into Kemo Sabe. The store’s Instagram has examples of other people trotting to the store on horseback.

At least Bezos chose a real-life steed this time. In March 2017, he made headlines by piloting a 13-foot tall mechanical robot at an Amazon conference dedicated to robotics and machine learning.