Jeff Bezos opens up about his father and why he was called ‘Yeff’ as a child

caption Jeff Bezos, right, and his father, Mike Bezos. source YouTube/Amazon News

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos shared the life story of his father, Mike Bezos, in a new video.

“My dad was just 16 when he came to America – and not with his family,” Jeff Bezos said. “He was just a kid from Cuba and he just had to figure it out.”

Bezos said his father called him “Yeff” growing up.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos opened up about his father, Mike Bezos, in a new video that he shared on Thursday.

Jeff Bezos said his father immigrated to the US from Cuba when he was 16 years old, and at the time, he spoke no English.

caption Jeff Bezos, center, and his father Mike Bezos, far right. source YouTube/Amazon News

Mike Bezos raised Jeff Bezos, but he isn’t his biological father. He married Jeff Bezos’ mother, Jackie, when the future Amazon founder was four years old. Mike Bezos is also featured in the video, talking about his journey to the US.

“You could only take three of everything: three shirts, three pants, three underwear, [and] a pair of shoes,” Mike Bezos recalled.

He enrolled in high school in Wilmington, Delaware.

caption Jeff Bezos’ father, Mike Bezos, says he has lived the “American dream.” source YouTube/Amazon News

Mike Bezos met Jeff’s mother, Jackie, many years later at the University of Albuquerque in New Mexico.

Both father and son laughed as they recalled how Mike Bezos called Jeff “Yeff” and his mother “Yackie,” due to his thick accent.

“There is no ‘j’ in Spanish and he called us Yeff and Yackie,” Bezos said.

Jeff Bezos also recalled how he gave his father a card that depicted two hands shaking when he became a US citizen.

caption Jeff Bezos gave his father this card when he became a US citizen. source YouTube/Amazon News

“We had a picture of a handshake that was supposed to be between the US and my dad,” he said. The card also said: “Welcome into the great society of American brotherhood.”

Mike Bezos said he has lived the “American dream.”

“My dad’s story really shows that people help each other,” Jeff Bezos said. “He had an enormous amount of grit and termination, and he had incredibly kind, supportive people who guided him all along the way.”

Watch the full video: