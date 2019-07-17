Jeff Bezos closes out Prime Day by standing on top of Amazon’s massive glass spheres wearing climbing ropes and a hard hat

By
Hayley Peterson, Business Insider US
-

  • Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos climbed Amazon’s spheres, a group of three cylindrical glass-enclosed structures at the company’s headquarters in Seattle.
  • The billionaire founder of Amazon posted a photo of himself to Instagram standing at the top of one of the spheres while wearing climbing gear and an Amazon-branded hard hat.
  • “Huge thank you to Prime members everywhere and to the incredible Amazonians who made Prime Day work,” he wrote in a caption accompanying the photo.
  • Visit the Business Insider homepage for more stories.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos apparently celebrated the close of Prime Day on Tuesday by standing on top of the Amazon spheres, a group of three giant glass-enclosed structures at the company’s headquarters in Seattle.

The billionaire founder of Amazon posted a photo of himself to Instagram on Tuesday wearing climbing ropes and an Amazon-branded hard hat at the top of one of the three spheres, which stand up to 95 feet high.

He held a sign over his head that read: “THANK YOU.”

“I love my job and tap dance into work every day, but not usually on top of The Spheres,” Bezos wrote in a caption accompanying the photo. “Huge thank you to Prime members everywhere and to the incredible Amazonians who made Prime Day work.”

Amazon’s Prime Day, a 48-hour sales event, began on Monday. The shopping frenzy is expected to generate $5.8 billion in sales globally this year, according to Coresight Research.