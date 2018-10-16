‘Our industry has lost a pioneer’: Tech titans are devastated by the death of Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen

caption Paul Allen. source Getty

Some of the most prominent tech leaders on the planet have paid tribute to Paul Allen, the cofounder of Microsoft who died on Monday at the age of 65.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai were among those to celebrate the mark that Allen left on the tech world.

He died from complications relating to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer he was first diagnosed with in 2009. Allen disclosed earlier this month that it had returned after a period of remission.

Jeff Bezos: “He was relentless to the end.”

“Very sad to hear of Paul Allen’s passing. His passion for invention and pushing forward inspired so many. He was relentless to the end. My heart goes out to Paul’s family and friends.”

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Twitter

Tim Cook: “Our industry has lost a pioneer.”

“Our industry has lost a pioneer and our world has lost a force for good. We send our deepest condolences to Paul’s friends, the Allen family and everyone at Microsoft.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Twitter

Satya Nadella: “I have learned so much from him.”

“Paul Allen’s contributions to our company, our industry and to our community are indispensable. As co-founder of Microsoft, in his own quiet and persistent way, he created magical products, experiences and institutions, and in doing so, he changed the world.”

“I have learned so much from him – his inquisitiveness, curiosity and push for high standards is something that will continue to inspire me and all of us at Microsoft. Our hearts are with Paul’s family and loved ones. Rest in peace.”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on LinkedIn

Sundar Pichai: “We lost a great technology pioneer.”

“We lost a great technology pioneer today – thank you Paul Allen for your immense contributions to the world through your work and your philanthropy. Thoughts are with his family and the entire Microsoft community.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Twitter

Bill Gates: “I am heartbroken.”

“I am heartbroken by the passing of one of my oldest and dearest friends, Paul Allen. From our early days together at Lakeside School, through our partnership in the creation of Microsoft, to some of our joint philanthropic projects over the years, Paul was a true partner and dear friend. Personal computing would not have existed without him.

“But Paul wasn’t content with starting one company. He channeled his intellect and compassion into a second act focused on improving people’s lives and strengthening communities in Seattle and around the world. He was fond of saying, ‘If it has the potential to do good, then we should do it.’ That’s the kind of person he was.

“Paul loved life and those around him, and we all cherished him in return. He deserved much more time, but his contributions to the world of technology and philanthropy will live on for generations to come. I will miss him tremendously.”

Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates

Mark Benioff: “A man of all seasons.”

“Saddened by the passing of Paul Allen a great leader in tech and a man of all seasons who fully enjoyed his life and wealth yet also gave back to the world at scale. I was especially impressed with how he took care of the Oceans. May the one who brings peace bring peace to all.”

Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff on Twitter

Steve Wozniak: “I felt great grief for the world.”

“I was in an on-stage interview when my moderator presented the news… I could barely continue. I felt great grief for the world.”

“Paul has done so much for humanity and his values are tops. Paul cared about the effect of technology on society. I’m sad and shed a few tears after my event here in Melbourne. I hope that there are more like Paul in the future.”

Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak to Business Insider reporter Greg Sandoval.

Brad Smith: “Paul has had immeasurable impact.”

“I have the honor to work at Microsoft because of the early work of Paul Allen. Paul has had immeasurable impact on the tech industry and the Seattle Community – which has become a great place for sports, arts, and music in no small part because of Paul. He will be deeply missed.”

Microsoft President Brad Smith on Twitter