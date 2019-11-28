French swimwear brand Vilebrequin relaunches its $260 swimming trunks after Jeff Bezos wore them and created a buzz online that was too big to ignore

Mary Hanbury, Business Insider US
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at the men’s final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London in July.
Getty & Amazon

Jeff Bezos is officially a fashion influencer.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for French swimwear brand Vilebrequin informed Business Insider that it has relaunched a pair of its $260 swimming trunks that were produced as part of its 2014 Spring-Summer collection after Jeff Bezos was seen sporting the trunks over the summer and created a buzz online.

“The frenzy around Jeff Bezos shorts was so big that we have decided to bring back this Spring Summer 2014 print and relaunched a production in a very short period of time,” a spokesperson for Vilebrequin told Business Insider in an email. The octopus print trunks are currently being sold on its EU and US websites. They are being sold for $260 in the US.

The Amazon founder and CEO made headlines over the summer after he was photographed on a glamorous European vacation with his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez. Bezos and Sanchez were seen arm-in-arm walking the streets of France’s celebrity hotspot Saint-Tropez and aboard David Geffen’s $590 million superyacht with former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein and the model Karlie Kloss.

Bezos’ fans couldn’t help noticing that during this time, he was regularly seen sporting the pair of octopus-print swimming trunks.

After shoppers saw Bezos wear the brand, their interest in the brand grew, and data showed they began enthusiastically searching for the trunks online. According to the fashion search site Lyst, online shoppers searched for these swimming trunks more than 4,000 times in the third quarter of 2019, and the brand saw a 105% rise in page views during that time.

Because of this, they made Lyst’s ranking of the hottest menswear items, joining the likes of Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Mid SE sneakers and Burberry’s train-ticket print-leather card case.