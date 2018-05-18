Jeff Bezos is spending $12 million to renovate his Washington, DC mansion — here’s what it will look like when it’s done

caption Jeff Bezos is renovating a former Textile Museum to be his new home base in Washington, DC. source Harrison Jacobs/Business Insider

Jeff Bezos bought a residential property in the Kalamora neighborhood of Washington, DC, for $23 million in 2016.

The two structures on the property comprise a total of 27,000 square feet of living space – it’s the largest home in Washington, DC.

Bezos is spending a reported $12 million to renovate the homes and surrounding property.

The new mansion will have a ballroom, whiskey cellar, elevators, a garden room, 11 bedrooms, and 25 bathrooms.

Jeff Bezos is so rich that the value of $1 to the average person is about $88,000 to the Amazon founder.

Needless to say, a $12 million home renovation at the site of his Washington, DC, compound isn’t a budget crusher.

While the property doesn’t appear to offer much privacy in the front – it was the site of the Textile Museum for about a century – it includes two separate structures with a total of nearly 27,000 square feet of living space and a spacious backyard.

The larger of the two homes, the Wood House, will be for entertaining guests, while the Pope House will serve as the family’s living quarters when they’re in town. The Bezos’ home base is in Medina, Washington – a secluded, 5.3-acre compound on the shores of Lake Washington.

The renovation plans were approved in September 2017 and are now underway. Below, check out the floor plan of Bezos’ future Washington, DC, mansion.

The property comprises two separate buildings, plus a garage with staff quarters, garden pavilion, and an attached garden room.

source Jenny Cheng/Business Insider

The Washingtonian got their hands on the blueprints for Bezos’ home renovation earlier this year, which Business Insider used to create these floor plans. The architecture firm overseeing the expansion, Barnes Vanze, specializes in historic restoration.

The plans reveal the lot size is 34,000 square feet and has two structures – which made up the former Textile Museum – connected by a second-story walkway. Both structures were originally built in the early 1900s and are part of the National Register of Historic Places.

According to the plans, the existing driveway will be widened and restored and the curb will be replaced with granite. “Privacy plantings” will be added to the perimeter of the property as well.

In the backyard, a new terrace will be added off the back of the Wood House with a “garden room” linking the two. Behind the Pope House, a wooden pergola and existing fountain will be restored. At the back of the lot there’s a new garden pavilion that will have a gas fireplace. A pathway leads to a one-bedroom house for the property’s caretaker that sits above a two-car garage.

The Pope House will serve as the family’s private living quarters.

source Jenny Cheng/Business Insider

The Pope House was designed by and named for John Russell Pope, the architect famous for the Thomas Jefferson Memorial.

Located on the left side of the property and standing three stories tall, this home will serve as the Bezos’ main living quarters, according to the Washingtonian. Plans were only publicly available for the lower level, so it’s possible other floors aren’t being renovated at this time.

A huge lounge with a bar is the main event on the lower level, in addition to a whiskey cellar (complete with drying racks), adjacent wine room, and a large kitchen. Upstairs, there are reportedly multiple bedrooms, an exercise room, a TV room, and a kitchenette. The house has a total of 10 bathrooms.

The Wood House will be used for entertaining.

source Jenny Cheng/Business Insider

The Washingtonian said Bezos and his wife Mackenzie will likely use the Wood House, the “party pad of epic proportions,” for ” A-level socializing.”

A nearly 1,500 square-foot ballroom takes up one entire side of the main level and rises two stories. A new limestone fireplace, staff bar room, and balconied promenade that overlooks the space add to the grandeur.

On the other side, a gallery lined by windows looking out to the front of the property and a spacious living room are separated by another set of stairs. Visitors can also opt for the nearby elevator.

The third floor of the Wood House accommodates guests and staff.

source Jenny Cheng/Business Insider

Upstairs on the third floor are staff quarters and several bedrooms, each with at least one large window.

Between the two homes, there is a total of five living rooms and lounges, three kitchens, two libraries/studies, two workout rooms, 25 bathrooms, and 11 bedrooms.

The Washingtonian said the architecture firm estimates the renovations will be complete by December.

When’s the housewarming party?