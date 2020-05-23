‘Your personal feelings don’t dictate who Alabama picks as their Senator’: former Attorney General Jeff Sessions lashes out at Trump after he endorsed Sessions’ political opponent

Former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions snapped back at President Donald Trump after the president tweeted Sessions “let our country down” and endorsed his political opponent.

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions lashed out at President Donald Trump on Twitter Friday night after the president condemned Sessions and endorsed his political opponent.

Sessions previously served the Trump administration before he recused himself from the Russia investigation, which would eventually be led by former special counsel Robert Mueller.

Sessions left his post as US Senator representing Alabama to take the attorney general job in Trump’s cabinet. During the 2016 election, Sessions was the first US Senator to endorse Trump, but their relationship soured after Sessions recused himself from the investigation paving the way for Mueller to be appointed.

“Three years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the Fraudulent Mueller Scam began,” Trump tweeted. “Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down. That’s why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville, the true supporter of our #MAGA agenda!”

Sessions shot back with a retort of his own, saying “Your personal feelings don’t dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do.”

“Look, I know your anger, but recusal was required by law,” Sessions tweeted in response. “I did my duty & you’re damn fortunate I did. It protected the rule of law & resulted in your exoneration.”

Sessions was incorrect to say Trump was exonerated, as the Mueller report explicitly stated that “while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

Sessions is running against Tommy Tuberville, former head football coach of the Auburn Tigers, to be the Republican candidate for the Senate in a July 14 primary in Alabama. The winner will go on to face incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in November.

“Tuberville’s a coward who is rightly too afraid to debate me,” Sessions wrote in a follow-up tweet about his opponent. “He says you’re wrong on China & trade. He wants to bring in even more foreign workers to take American jobs. That’s not your agenda and it’s not mine or Alabama’s.”

“I know Alabama. Tuberville doesn’t,” he continued.