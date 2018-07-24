Attorney General Jeff Sessions repeats ‘lock her up’ and laughs along with chanting high school students during leadership summit

caption Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed as students chanted “lock her up” at a leadership summit on Tuesday. source Leah Millis/Reuters

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday laughed and briefly joined in as high school students chanted “lock her up” at a conservative group’s high school leadership summit.

This chant was frequently heard on the campaign trail in 2016, especially at rallies for President Donald Trump, and is directed at former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in relation to the investigation over her use of a private email server.

The FBI ultimately concluded Clinton’s use of a private email server was irresponsible but decided not to pursue charges.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed and briefly joined in as high school students chanted “lock her up” at a conservative group’s high school leadership summit on Tuesday.

The chant began as Sessions criticized universities for allegedly “coddling” students, CNN reported.

“After the 2016 election, for example, they held a ‘cry-in’ at Cornell. I hope they had plenty of tissues for ’em to cry on,” the attorney general said. “They had therapy dogs at the University of Kansas. Play-Doh and coloring books at the University of Michigan for heaven’s sakes. You know, give me a break. Students at Tufts were encouraged to ‘draw about their feelings.'”

Sessions then told the students he could tell they wouldn’t need “Play-Doh when you get attacked in college and you get involved in a debate.”

“I like this bunch, I gotta tell you,” Sessions added. “You’re not going to be backing down. Go get ’em. Go get ’em.”

The students then began chanting “lock her up.” Sessions laughed and repeated the phrase.

The moment was caught on video.

Here's the video. Jeff Sessions—the nation's top law enforcement officer—laughs and says "lock her up" at a high school leadership summit in Washington D.C. (via ABC) pic.twitter.com/XnACf9F3o0 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 24, 2018

This chant was frequently heard on the campaign trail in 2016, especially at rallies for President Donald Trump, and is directed at former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in relation to the investigation over her use of a private email server.

The FBI ultimately concluded Clinton’s use of a private email server was irresponsible but decided not to pursue charges.

The president continues to draw attention to this issue.

During a controversial press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland last week, Trump said, “What happened to Hillary Clinton’s emails? 33,000 emails gone, just gone. I think in Russia they wouldn’t be gone so easily.”

“I think it’s a disgrace that we can’t get Hillary Clinton’s thirty three thousand e-mails,” Trump added.

It’s true 33,000 emails were deleted by Clinton, but she claimed they were of a personal nature and not related to her government work (she also turned over thousands of emails that were relevant to the State Department). With that said, thousands of her emails were ultimately recovered by the FBI and it still decided not to pursue charges.

In the midst of the 2016 presidential election, Trump urged Russia to “find” Clinton’s “missing” emails.

“I will tell you this: Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing,” Trump said in July 2016.

“I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press,” Trump added at the time.

Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference has found Russia attempted to hack Clinton’s campaign around the same time Trump made these remarks.