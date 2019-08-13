Someone that may have had inside information on the death of Jeffrey Epstein reported his apparent suicide on 4chan before the news went public

caption Security personnel and people are seen at the entrance of the Metropolitan Correctional Center jail where financier Epstein was found dead in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York source Reuters

An anonymous user on 4chan posted specific medical information about Jeffrey Epstein’s death by apparent suicide before the news became public on Aug. 10.

The 4chan user specified that Epstein died from hanging and cardiac arrest at 8:16 a.m. ET; ABC reporter Aaron Katersky was the first to break the news on Twitter at 8:54 a.m. ET.

According to Buzzfeed, the 4chan poster went on to share detailed information about apparent attempts to resuscitate Epstein on Saturday morning, which suggests that they could be a first responder or medical worker at the scene.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Gribbon of the New York Fire Department told BuzzFeed the department would investigate the post for potential violations of health privacy laws.

Someone who might have had detailed information on the death of Jeffrey Epstein posted about his apparent suicide to an anonymous message board before the news went public on Aug. 10. Details shared by a user on 4chan.org suggest they could have had intimate knowledge about Epstein’s death and were possibly even on the scene at Manhattan Federal Detention Facility on Saturday morning.

BuzzFeed revealed that the user posted about Epstein’s death about 40 minutes before ABC reporter Aaron Katersky broke the news on Twitter.

“Dont ask me how I know, but Epstein died an hour ago from hanging, cardiac arrest. Screencap this” The user wrote on 4chan’s politics board.

The post was made at 8:16 a.m. ET, while Katersky’s Tweet went out at 8:54 ET, followed by a full ABC story at 9 a.m. ET.

4chan’s politics board, or /pol/, is notorious for its far-right leanings and racist discussions. Unlike other message boards on the site, /pol/ assigns users with a flag and specific ID code to make posts by the same user easier to track. The anonymous user started a new thread to leak information on Epstein’s death, and replied to other users five times on Saturday before ABC reported the news.

The user’s posts included detailed medical information that suggests that they could be a first responder or medical employee that had inside access to Epstein on the day of his death.

“Was called out as a cardiac arrest at the manhattan federal detention facility,” one post said. “Worked asystole for 40 mins.”

The poster encouraged other 4chan users to take screenshots of the post as proof that the information was correct. However, multiple people on the message board were initially reluctant to believe the post. When asked how they discovered the news of Epstein’s death, the poster was reluctant to specify any connection to situation.

“lets say I know. Dont need a glowie coming to my crib. But they declared death at New York Presbyterian Lower Manhattan ER,” they wrote.

In a final post about 5 minutes before ABC broke the news, the poster shared more specific information on methods they claimed were used to try and resuscitate Epstein.

“Worked asystole arrest for 40 minutes, als[o] intubated in the field/epi/2 liters NS infused,” the post read. “Telemetry advised bicarb and D50 in field. Pt transported to Lower Manhattan ER and worked for 20 minutes and called. Hospital administrator was alerted, preparing statements.”

In a statement to BuzzFeed, Deputy Commissioner Frank Gribbon of the New York Fire Department declined to confirm whether the medical information shared on 4chan was accurate, but said the department would investigate the post for potential violations of health privacy laws.