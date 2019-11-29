Jeffree Star Cosmetics is having 2 of its biggest sales of the year for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

caption Jeffree Star is a beauty YouTuber, and the founder of Jeffree Star Cosmetics. source Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty Images

Just in time for the holidays, Jeffree Star Cosmetics is having two of its biggest sales of the year.

Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the makeup brand will be discounting nearly every product on its website. Its beloved Velour Liquid Lipsticks will retail for less than $11, while its favored eye-shadow palettes will be discounted between 25% and 30% off.

Here’s a look at what to expect from the brand’s sales this weekend.

The Black Friday sale from Jeffree Star Cosmetics includes discounts up to 40% off

Velour Liquid Lipsticks are undoubtedly one of the most popular products from Jeffree Star Cosmetics. Still, it’s rare that they go on sale.

In honor of Black Friday, the brand is pricing most of them at 40% off, with each lipstick costing $10.50 (originally $18).

caption Jeffree Star Cosmetics is known for its range of liquid lipsticks. source Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

Almost every highlighter on the brand’s website will also be getting a significant discount: 35% off. There’s the $16.25 Liquid Frost formula (originally $25), $18.85 Skin Frost formula (originally $29), and $20.80 Supreme Frost formula (originally $32).

The only highlighters that will not be discounted on Black Friday are the brand’s newest formula: the $50 Extreme Frost highlighters.

caption Some highlighters now cost $18.85. source Jeffree Star Cosmetics

If you’re interested in multiple shades of highlighter, you might want to consider a palette from Jeffree Star Cosmetics, as they’ll be 30% off. At the time of writing, there are three $26 palettes available (originally $40): the 24 Karat Pro Palette, Brainfreeze Pro Palette, and Platinum Ice Pro Palette.

There’s also the $35.10 Northern Lights Supreme Frost Pro Palette (originally $54).

caption Makeup palettes from Jeffree Star Cosmetics are now 30% off. source Jeffree Star Cosmetics

The same goes for the brand’s eye-shadow palettes. $52 eye shadows, like the fan-favorite Blue Blood palette, are now discounted for $36.40. Palettes, like the Mini-Breaker, that are usually $28 now cost $19.60.

There’s also the $40.60 Jawbreaker palette (originally $58), $31.50 Androgyny Eye-Shadow Palette (originally $45), and $45 Beauty Killer Eye-Shadow Palette (originally $45).

caption The Jawbreaker Palette is full of colorful eye shadows. source Jeffree Star Cosmetics

Other notable makeup deals from Jeffree Star Cosmetics include $16.50 concealers (originally $22), $16.50 setting powders (originally $22), $10.80 Lip Ammunition lipsticks (originally $18), $10.80 lip glosses (originally $18), $9.60 Velour Lip Liners (originally $16), and $7.20 Velour Lip Scrubs (originally $12).

The brand’s range of fashion and accessory products will also be discounted for 30% off on Black Friday.

caption Jeffree Star Cosmetics sells lip scrubs in addition to its lipsticks. source Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

Customers in the United States will be able to receive free domestic shipping on Black Friday. It should also be noted that because the Jeffree Star Cosmetics Black Friday sale began on Thanksgiving, some of the shades and products are sold out at the time of writing.

Almost every Jeffree Star Cosmetics product will be discounted on Cyber Monday

If you miss out on the brand’s Black Friday deals, don’t fret. Jeffree Star Cosmetics is offering 25% off nearly its entire website on Cyber Monday. The only products that won’t qualify for a discount are those in the brand’s holiday collection, and makeup preorders.

And like Black Friday, free domestic shipping will be offered to US-based customers on Monday.

HI, BLACK FRIDAY ???? HOW ARE YA? ✅ My iconic mystery boxes are BACK and more insane! Launching Thanksgiving Day at NOON PST / 3PM EST time! ???????? THREE boxes, all with 1 or more exclusive items.. ???? OH, did I also mention there’s FREE U.S SHIPPING?! ???? 11.28.19 ???? pic.twitter.com/Na6ryWl2MR — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) November 23, 2019

To learn more about holiday sales from Jeffree Star Cosmetics, visit the brand’s website.