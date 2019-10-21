People say they’re receiving broken highlighters from Jeffree Star’s makeup line, but the beauty mogul is blaming it on the postal service

caption YouTuber Jeffree Star is the founder of Jeffree Star Cosmetics. source Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

On October 11, Jeffree Star launched Halloween-themed mystery boxes filled with exclusive makeup products.

As customers began to receive their packages, some took to Twitter with photos of broken highlighters they say they received.

Star acknowledged the complaints on Sunday, saying that “a few hundred” were damaged. He seemingly blamed the accidental damage on “handling from USPS” on Twitter, and said his brand will replace the broken items.

Other YouTubers like Jaclyn Hill and Safiya Nygaard have also faced issues when shipping their beauty products. Both offered refunds to their customers.

Some customers of Jeffree Star’s makeup brand are not thrilled with their recent purchases.

On October 11, Jeffree Star Cosmetics launched three Halloween-themed mystery boxes filled with everything from T-shirts to exclusive beauty products. All three packages, which ranged in price between $40 and $160, sold out instantly.

But as customers began to receive their packages last week, some took to Twitter with photos of broken highlighters, which they say arrived in pieces.

Some people say their Jeffree Star Cosmetics highlighter was broken before they opened it

According to a tweet from Star, the $75 Deluxe mystery box contained a Skin Frost highlighter that “will never be made again.” The product appears to be orange with black flecks.

The spooky and blinding Halloween #MysteryBox Skin Frost shade ???????? This was only available in the medium size box and will never be made again! ???? Next Mystery Box launch will be on #BlackFriday next month ❓

Photos: @Trendmood pic.twitter.com/AK0ckueZmU — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) October 20, 2019

Though many were excited to get their hands on the limited-edition product, some say their highlighter arrived broken and was seemingly damaged before they even opened it.

My skin frost highlighter was broken I had to flattened it up and fix it myself???? — Melissa (@moolisssa) October 18, 2019

Soooo I am happy with everything I got but the one thing I was excited about came broken ???? @JeffreeStar pic.twitter.com/SBWuNQ9BBf — Nowhere Girl (@Nowheregirl866) October 20, 2019

@JeffreeStar please help me! i just bought a mystery box for the first time (first time i have ever bought anything from you!) and my mystery highlighter came broken!!! i am in love with the shade and i just don’t know what to do pls help me 🙁 i’m so upset — its jess (@misslambkey) October 18, 2019

My highlighter came in broken ???????????? I've already emailed customer service I'm just waiting for someone to get back to me now — Lex (@LexIsThatWeird) October 21, 2019

Star acknowledged the broken products on Twitter

On Sunday, one Twitter user wrote to Star about the higlighters and asked if they’re meant to have black spots, which some have said resemble mold.

“Can you let us know what’s going on here?” a Twitter user asked. “I know the breakage isn’t intentional, but are the spots intentional? I saw some photos of an unbroken one on Mercari that had spots, but it would be great to get this info directly from you rather than a resale site. Thanks!”

Can you let us know what's going on here @JeffreeStar? I know the breakage isn't intentional, but are the spots intentional? I saw some photos of an unbroken one on Mercari that had spots, but it would be great to get this info directly from you rather than a resale site. Thanks! https://t.co/Yf25FY27Tx — Jen Luv (@JenLuvsReviews) October 20, 2019

Star responded, saying the black spots were added “for Halloween aesthetic purposes.” He also said only “a few hundred” highlighters out of “a VERY large amount” were damaged.

the black splatter is for Halloween aesthetic purposes haha it’s spooky and has a ghost on the shade label, just like the jawbreaker highlighter I wanted to do something fun! A few hundred out of a VERY large amount arrived broken sadly — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) October 20, 2019

Star followed up with another tweet, in which he blamed the postal service for accidentally damaging the highlighters while shipping them.

“I pride myself on my customer service team and all anyone has to do is email a photo of the broken product and we will send out a new one,” Star said on Twitter. “No tea, just for handling from USPS but we prepare of these moments and always have extra stock for CS issues like this!”

I pride myself on my customer service team and all anyone has to do is email a photo of the broken product and we will send out a new one. No tea, just for handling from USPS but we prepare of these moments and always have extra stock for CS issues like this! — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) October 20, 2019

Customers say Jeffree Star Cosmetics has been quick to correct the issue

On Twitter, some customers said they’ve already gotten confirmation from Jeffree Star Cosmetics that they’ll be receiving a new highlighter.

@JeffreeStar your customer service is like the best!!! I just opened my mystery box to a broken highlighter and I've already got the confirmation for a new one to replace it!!!! Seriously #teamjeffree is the best!!!! pic.twitter.com/sYaOaK2Gdq — Lola Neighbors (@lolaalexnichole) October 18, 2019

Speaking to Insider, another customer named Alex Schirch said she purchased a Deluxe kit because she loves buying new makeup and previously purchased mystery boxes with no issue. However, she said she found her highlighter to be damaged this time around.

“My highlighter was broken immediately upon opening it,” Schirch told Insider. “I picked up the highlighter box and noticed some powder fall out of it. I thought to myself, ‘Oh shoot, I hope it’s not shattered.’ And it was when I opened it up.”

caption Alex Schirch says her highlighter arrived in pieces. source Alex Schirch

While Schirch said she was initially “bummed” to receive a broken limited-edition product, she told us she wasn’t worried about getting a replacement.

“Jeffree stands by his brand and I assumed they would take care of it,” Schirch said. “Plus, things happen. He can’t have total control over the people who deliver it.”

After reaching out to the brand, Schirch said Jeffree Star Cosmetics responded in less than two hours.

“I reached out to the brand and they responded within an hour or two,” Schirch said. “All they needed was a picture of it and they have already placed an order for a replacement.”

Star isn’t the only YouTuber to face accusations of broken beauty products

Back in June, social-media users said they received damaged lipstick from Jaclyn Cosmetics, a beauty brand owned by YouTuber Jaclyn Hill. While some said their lipsticks arrived melted and broken, others said their products contained strange fibers and “black dots.”

After some said the damaged products caused their lips to swell and become covered in bumps, Hill promised to refund every customer of her brand, even if their lipstick wasn’t damaged. By July, however, some customers said they still hadn’t received refunds.

More recently, YouTuber Safiya Nygaard teamed up with Colourpop to create a line of six lipsticks. Though many customers have praised the products, others said their lipsticks arrived damaged.

@ColourPopCo I had some issues with my @safiyajn x ColourPoppers lipsticks when I opened them. It was hard to get photos, but I can try again if needed… pic.twitter.com/ezWloptY6x — amber33991 (@Amber54233871) October 18, 2019

@ColourPopCo @safiyajn what is this?? I ordered the whole collection and Screamer and Brucie have come out a bit funky looking. The other 4 shades have caused irritation upon swatching too! Super disappointed due to wait times and now quality ???? pic.twitter.com/6fNQIAy5xF — 50 pigeons in a human suit (@_SkeletonnCrew) October 18, 2019

Nygaard has since used her Twitter account to directly respond to customer complaints about her lipsticks.

so sorry if u have received a defective lipstick!! pls message @ColourPopCo customer service and send pics and they should be able to help/replace! — Safiya Nygaard (@safiyajn) October 18, 2019

Representatives for Jeffree Star and the United States Postal Service did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.