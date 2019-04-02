YouTube influencer Jeffree Star says burglars cut through the roof of his warehouse and ransacked $2.5 million in makeup

caption Jeffree Star said burglars ransacked his warehouse and stole $2.5 million worth of makeup. source Jeffree Star/YouTube

YouTube makeup celebrity Jeffree Star said $2.5 million worth of makeup was stolen from a warehouse holding his upcoming cosmetics line.

The heist included an entire shade of concealer, he said.

The cosmetics were distributed to black market dealers, who police are now investigating.

Star plans to continue with the official launch of his upcoming cosmetics line “in a few weeks.”

YouTube celebrity and makeup influencer Jeffree Star said a warehouse filled with his upcoming makeup line was ransacked two weeks ago by burglars now selling his products on the black market.

In a video he posted to YouTube today, Star said his warehouse was robbed on March 16, shortly after he uploaded a video about his previous cosmetics product, an eye palette called Blue Blood. Starr is a popular YouTuber, with 14 million subscribers, and has his own cosmetics line.

“That night, at around 1 a.m., one of my stock and shipping facility warehouses was broken into and over $2.5 million of product was stolen from me,” Starr said in his new video. “This is the biggest theft I have ever experienced in my entire career. This is my biggest hit as a brand. I am still shocked about the entire thing.”

Starr said thousands of products were stolen – including an entire shade of his upcoming Magic Star concealer – in an amount totaling $2.5 million.

“You guys, they took an entire shade,” he said.

Burglars cut a hole through the roof of the warehouse and trashed the place, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

Starr said that the stolen makeup was sold on the black market. An investigator he hired found that the first image of one of his products – a concealer that Starr had not even announced yet – appeared on Facebook’s marketplace. Law enforcement tracked down the Facebook user and jailed them, Starr said.

“The people who broke into my facility – they are black market makeup dealers.”

Starr added that the robbery was covered by his insurance company and that the official launch for his upcoming line of cosmetics products would commence “in a few weeks.”

A representative for Jeffree Starr Cosmetics didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.