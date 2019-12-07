Jeffree Star Cosmetics reimbursed disappointed fans who received stickers in mystery boxes instead of an exclusive cosmetic item

caption Side-by-side images of Jeffree Star and a flyer for the Black Friday holiday mystery boxes that has since been deleted. source Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage, Screenshot Instagram/@jeffreestarcosmetics

Jeffree Star Cosmetics has issued refunds to everyone who purchased a $20 Mini Holiday Edition Mystery Box during the brand’s Black Friday sale after some fans were disappointed to receive stickers.

The mystery boxes offered tiered options, but each option was advertised to include at least one “exclusive mystery cosmetic item.”

However, once the mini boxes started to arrive, fans realized that they contained two lip products and custom Jeffree Star-themed stickers.

After one fan complained about the stickers on Twitter, Star responded in a now-deleted tweet and told her that the artist of the stickers called her “rude and disgusting.”

Beauty guru Jeffree Star announced that everyone who bought the Mini Holiday Edition Mystery Box from Jeffree Star Cosmetics during its Black Friday sale will be issued a refund after fans complained that the stickers that were included as the third item were not an “exclusive mystery cosmetic item.”

Jeffree Star Cosmetics sold three tiers of mystery boxes as part of its holiday sale. The first $20 tier was listed as a $44 value and contained three items. There were also $60 premium and $100 deluxe boxes. Those who received refunds for the mini box will still receive the box.

The brand stated that the advertising for the products contained a miscommunication. A since-deleted flyer posted to the brand’s Instagram incorrectly stated that each tier would include an exclusive mystery cosmetic item, whereas the brand’s website specified that the top two tiers contained exclusive mystery cosmetic items, while the mini edition only contained a mystery item.

Fans were surprised to find that their mini boxes contained two lip products and a sheet of Jeffree Star-themed stickers

A few fans posted about their confusion when they received the mini boxes and realized that they contained two lip products – including a lip scrub, a lipstick, and a liquid lipstick – in addition to a sheet of stickers custom-designed by a tattoo artist.

Star responded to one fan who tweeted, “Holiday launches are expected to be the highlight of a brands year. 2019 was incredible for @JeffreeStar. Is this really how you treat your loyal fan and supporters… by giving them STICKERS in their holiday mystery box? [sic]”

In a since-deleted tweet, he replied “I just showed your message to the guy that spent hours drawing those stickers, he said you are rude and disgusting. My holiday collection was with Shane, mystery boxes are fun and… A mystery. Get over yourself, the entitlement is gross”

The fan has since deleted their account. A few others pointed out that the box was supposed to be valued at $44, but the entire site was 40% off at the time the boxes went on sale, so each lip product only cost $10.80, making the stickers a supposed $22 value.

Neither Jeffree Star Cosmetics nor Jeffree Star immediately responded to Insider’s request for comment.