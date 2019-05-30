Jeffree Star is giving away free makeup, and all you have to do is send him a tweet

caption Jeffree Star is the makeup mogul behind Jeffree Star Cosmetics. source Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

On Wednesday, beauty YouTuber Jeffree Star sent out a tweet asking fans if they’d like to receive free makeup from his brand, Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

Fans began to share photos of their best makeup looks alongside the hashtag “JeffreeStarPRList,” which quickly began to trend on Twitter.

Star is still responding to fans on Thursday, and has so far promised to send free products to 12 people.

This isn’t the first time Star has shared makeup from his brand. He previously sent makeup to a 40-year-old artist who asked brands to start “accepting older women.”

In addition to being a YouTuber and musician, Jeffree Star is also the founder of Jeffree Star Cosmetics, a makeup brand that was recently named the second most popular beauty website, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

If you’ve ever wanted to try a product from the brand, now is your chance.

On Wednesday, Star began a giveaway in which he’s choosing people to receive packages full of free makeup from Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

The giveaway began after on Twitter after a user shared a photo of a box they seemingly received from Star, which was full of new lip glosses. Star then responded, saying “Love you too!! Who else should I add to the #JeffreeStarCosmetics PR list???”

Love you too!! Who else should I add to the #JeffreeStarCosmetics PR list??? ???????? https://t.co/eO3PKtBpvj — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 29, 2019

Tweets quickly began pouring in, and the hashtag “JeffreeStarPRList” trended. Over the course of the night, Star had added eight people to his list.

Umm hiii! You are so behind talented!! Consider it done ???? #JeffreeStarPRList https://t.co/aYK50Ek8M0 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 29, 2019

Baby you are a star!!! Hiii you’re officially added! DM me your address ???? #JeffreeStarPRList https://t.co/RQiNkB02WJ — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 29, 2019

WOWWW that blend!!!! YASSSS welcome to the #JeffreeStarPRList! https://t.co/WRhO76UM7J — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 29, 2019

WOWWWW!! You are beyond amazing.. Welcome to the #JeffreeStarPRList! Check your DM's https://t.co/0O59WaMaJM — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 29, 2019

Oh really?? Stay alive because you've officially been added to the #JeffreeStarPRList https://t.co/5PmNJX8wlE — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 29, 2019

The giveaway continued Thursday morning, and Star proceeded to promise another four people with free makeup.

Good morning beautiful, welcome to the #JeffreeStarPRList ???? check your DM’s https://t.co/2SqgtypNLM — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 30, 2019

Bitch… The talent!!! ???????? Would love nothing more than to add you to the #JeffreeStarPRList ???? https://t.co/1ap0TRbaTO — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 30, 2019

WHAT THE HELL!!! You are beyond your years! It would be an honor to have you on the #JeffreeStarPRList ⭐️ https://t.co/9nxieO9UM0 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 30, 2019

Some fans, however, acknowledged the vast number of tweets being sent to Star, and made light of the low odds they faced.

My chances of getting on the @JeffreeStar PR list ???????? #JeffreeStarCosmetics https://t.co/mGrBwov3Zf — Makeup By Shanyn (@MakeupByShanyn) May 29, 2019

This isn’t the first time Star has given away free makeup. On May 12, the makeup mogul offered to send beauty packages to a 40-year-old cosmetologist who urged makeup brands to start “accepting older women.”

HI! ???? I welcome you with open arms! DM me, would love to be the first brand that sends you PR! https://t.co/w3ahJh6L5g — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 12, 2019

While it’s unclear how many more people, if any, Star will add to his list, it seems the makeup mogul is rewarding some of his fans by treating those who have shared photos of their standout makeup looks.

Representatives for Jeffree Star did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.