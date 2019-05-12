The beauty YouTuber war is growing: Jeffree Star says James Charles is a ‘danger to society’ and has been banned from his home

caption Jeffree Star thinks James Charles is “a danger to society.” source Tara Ziemba/Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

The YouTube beauty community was shaken up on Friday when Tati Westbrook made a YouTube video ending her friendship with James Charles.

In the video, Westbrook accused Charles of being a “bad role model” and “manipulating someone’s sexuality” by making advances towards straight men. The friendship took a turn when Charles posted an advertisement for Sugar Bear Hair vitamins, which is a direct competitor to Westbrook’s supplement company, Halo Beauty.

Now fellow YouTuber and cosmetics mogul Jeffree Star has weighed-in on the situation, saying that his boyfriend Nathan had banned Charles from coming to their home and calling him “a danger to society.”

There is a reason that Nathan banned James Charles from ever coming over to our home again. There's a reason why I haven't seen him since @GlamLifeGuru's birthday in February. He is a danger to society. Everything Tati said is 100% true. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 12, 2019

“There is a reason that Nathan banned James Charles from ever coming over to our home again,” Star wrote in the Tweet sent out on Sunday. “There’s a reason why I haven’t seen him since @GlamLifeGuru’s birthday in February. He is a danger to society. Everything Tati said is 100% true.”

“Never Forget You” singer Zara Larsson also chimed in, claiming that Charles “hit up” her boyfriend.

I'm cackling cause he hit up my boyfriend in the dms several times knowing damn well he's straight https://t.co/yzCcdw9eWt — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) May 11, 2019

“I’m cackling cause he hit up my boyfriend in the dms several times knowing damn well he’s straight,” Larsson wrote in a tweet accompanied with Westbrook’s video. She later clarified that Charles only messaged him once and left comments under some of his photos.

The BBC reported that Charles lost over a million subscribers after Westbrook’s video appeared online. The website SocialBlade shows that Charles has lost 1.6 million subscribers in the last 30 days at the time of this post.

caption SocialBlade’s statistics show that Charles has lost over a million followers. source SocialBlade

Charles eventually responded to Westbook’s claims in a video titled “tati,” where he said he was “disappointed” in himself and apologized to Westbrook and her husband. The video currently has 371,000 likes and 1.8 million dislikes at the time of this post.

Representatives for Star and Charles did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.