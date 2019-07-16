Jeffree Star says he ‘loves’ Lady Gaga but thinks she shouldn’t make customers order makeup products through a preorder months ahead of time

Just days after calling out Kylie Jenner’s skin-care line, Jeffree Star has criticized Lady Gaga’s upcoming beauty brand.

On Monday, the YouTuber took to Twitter to respond to fans who have asked him to review the musician’s new makeup line, Haus Laboratories. After explaining that products from the brand won’t begin shipping until September, Star shared his opinions on the launch.

He later reiterated his message in an Instagram story, but told viewers to “take a deep breath” as his thoughts are “just an opinion.”

Jeffree Star first shared his thoughts about Lady Gaga’s beauty brand on Twitter

On Monday, Star shared an emoji-filled tweet to express his frustration that he likely won’t be able to review Lady Gaga’s beauty brand until September.

“Everyone keeps asking me to review Lady Gaga’s @hauslabs makeup!!” Star wrote on Twitter, followed by an angel emoji.

“It went on sale last night, but they’re not shipping until September… Ummmm,” he continued, adding a skull emoji.

Everyone keeps asking me to review Lady Gaga’s @hauslabs makeup!! ???? It went on sale last night but they’re not shipping until September… Ummmm ???? — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) July 15, 2019

A Twitter user quickly wrote back to Star, reminding him that Lady Gaga’s brand launched with a preorder. Star responded to say that he feels “the product should be available immediately.”

“I know what a preorder is,” Star said alongside a smiling emoji. “I just don’t like launches where we customers have to wait several months.”

“The product should be available immediately when you’re at that level of success, but that’s just my opinion,” he continued. “Doesn’t mean I don’t love Gaga. Take a deep breath!!!”

I know what a PRE-ORDER is.. ???? I just don’t like launches where we customers have to wait several months, the product should be available immediately when you’re at that level of success but that’s just my opinion. Doesn’t mean I don’t love Gaga, take a deep breath!!! https://t.co/3xM3ZISdme — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) July 15, 2019

Read more: The worst beauty trends from over the years

Star reiterated his message in an Instagram story on Monday

Star took to Snapchat with a similar message about Lady Gaga’s beauty brand on Monday. He then uploaded the same video to his Instagram story.

“I wanna start a conversation on Snapchat because girl, Twitter is full of so many opinions – which I live for,” Star said on Instagram and Snapchat. “But you know the internet.”

caption Jeffree Star discusses Lady Gaga’s beauty brand on Instagram. source Jeffree Star/Instagram

He continued to discuss Lady Gaga’s brand being sold exclusively on Amazon.

“It is an Amazon.com exclusive – not really living for that idea – but I get it,” Star said of Lady Gaga’s brand. “We all have our different business avenues and things we wanna do and sell through.”

“But it is a preorder, and it’s not shipping until September,” he continued. “Girl, all I did was I said, ‘Look, I think when you’re at that level of success, that wealth, you should have a line ready to roll.'”

Star added that he hoped to be able to test the products before the preorders ship.

“If it’s on sale, it should be Amazon Prime-ing to my mother f—— door right this second,” Star said. “But it’s a preorder so I’m like, OK. Hopefully they do PR and hopefully I can try it before it ships.”

Still, Star described his thoughts as “just an opinion.”

“We all have one,” he said. “It doesn’t mean I don’t love Gaga.”

On Instagram, Star said that he once offered a preorder for an eye-shadow palette from his cosmetics brand

According to the YouTuber, who also owns Jeffree Star Cosmetics, Star has only offered one preorder for a beauty product from his brand throughout the five years it’s been in business.

“I’ve done a preorder once, when Blood Sugar was selling like 100,000 every week,” Star said of an eye-shadow palette from his brand.

“We did a preorder for Blood Sugar last year,” he said. “2018 if anyone’s trying to come for me – like, ‘Jeffree, you did a preorder’ – once in five years.”

Star previously caused controversy after calling Kylie Jenner’s skin-care line a ‘complete joke’

On Friday, TrendMood, a blog that tracks new makeup releases, announced on Instagram that Jenner will soon be releasing three new products as part of her skin-care line, Kylie Skin. In response to the products, Star wrote “Hahahahahha” underneath the post.

After Star seemingly laughed at news of the upcoming Kylie Skin launch, an Instagram user asked the YouTuber if he’s “tired” of being involved in drama within the beauty community.

Star then responded to the user by saying that he is “allowed to comment on” makeup releases from any brand.

caption A screenshot of Jeffree Star’s response to an Instagram user. source TrendMood/Instagram

“You should probably have a seat, because as a human being on this planet, I’m allowed to comment on anyone’s releases,” Star responded. “It’s also my job.”

Star also said Jenner’s “first skin-care drop was a complete joke and was basically a money grab.” He told the user to “relax before trying to come for” him, and added: “I’d rather save millions of people money than letting them be ripped off by a celebrity.”

When INSIDER asked about Star’s comments on Kylie Skin for a previous story, representatives for Jenner’s brand declined to comment.

Read more: Jeffree Star called Kylie Jenner’s skin-care line a ‘complete joke’ and ‘money grab,’ and laughed at her upcoming product launch

Representatives for Jeffree Star, Haus Laboratories, and Amazon did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.