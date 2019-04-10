YouTube influencer Jeffree Star says his stolen makeup was being sold at Burlington stores after burglars ransacked $2.5 million worth of beauty products from his warehouse

caption Jeffree Star is the beauty mogul behind Jeffree Star Cosmetics. source Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

On Sunday, a Twitter user shared photos of Jeffree Star Cosmetics liquid lipsticks that they said were sold at Burlington Coat Factory with discounted price tags.

YouTube influencer Jeffree Star responded to the photos on Monday, and said the products were “expired and sadly stolen.”

Burlington Coat Factory responded to Star on Tuesday and said the company has stopped selling the lipsticks.

On April 2, Star said in a YouTube video that $2.5 million worth of makeup, including new products and expired items, was stolen from one of his warehouses by black-market dealers.

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

Just under a month after YouTube influencer Jeffree Star said burglars had ransacked his makeup warehouse, shoppers say they have found products from the makeup mogul’s brand being sold at discount retail chain Burlington Coat Factory.

Star says he was alerted to his products being sold at the store after Twitter user @rei_m3m shared photos of liquid lipsticks from Jeffree Star Cosmetics labeled with discounted price tags at a Burlington Coat Factory store on Sunday.

Speaking to INSIDER, Twitter user @rei_m3m, who goes by the name Perla G., said she found the photos on Facebook

Perla G. said she saw the images on the Facebook beauty group Boxy Babes, where members can “trade, sell, buy, and discuss” products from subscription boxes like Boxy Charm, and share general makeup news.

A girl in a beauty group I belong to found this @JeffreeStar lipstick at Burlington!!! ???? It looks real! Can we expect to see J⭐️ at discount stores now?!? pic.twitter.com/3qRac061NZ — ???????????????????????? (@rei_m3m) April 7, 2019

Another makeup fan also shared images of liquid lipsticks from Jeffree Star Cosmetics that they say were found at a Burlington Coat Factory store on April 3, posting photos and videos of the products on Facebook.

It’s unclear whether the items appeared at different Burlington Coat Factory stores, though Facebook users commenting on the Facebook post have claimed to see Jeffree Star Cosmetics makeup in stores in Washington state.

Star responded to Perla G.’s tweet on Monday, and said the lipsticks were ‘expired and sadly stolen’

He also said his lawyer was working to find out “how and why Burlington would ever allow this.”

That product is expired and sadly stolen. Note the old style shade label on top ???? We had those in a destroy pile before they were taken. My lawyer is dealing with it and finding out how and why @burlington would ever allow this. ???? https://t.co/au28elLVJ1 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 9, 2019

On Tuesday, Burlington Coat Factory reached out to Star over Facebook and Twitter, and said the lipsticks have been removed from its stores

Representatives for Burlington Coat Factory also said on the brand’s official Twitter account that its stores are “committed to selling only authentic, authorized, and legally sourced product.”

“We have discontinued sales of these products and are immediately pulling remaining units from our stores,” the store representatives confirmed.

We are committed to selling only authentic, authorized, and legally sourced product in our stores. We appreciate this incident being brought to our attention and we are swiftly investigating the matter. CONT — Burlington (@Burlington) April 9, 2019

We have discontinued sales of these products and are immediately pulling remaining units from our stores.We are happy to partner with you and the authorities as you continue to look into this situation. — Burlington (@Burlington) April 9, 2019

Star thanked the retailer for its response on Twitter, and said his team will continue to ‘handle this behind the scenes and investigate’

Thank you @Burlington for reaching out and quickly addressing this issue ???? We will handle this behind the scenes and investigate! pic.twitter.com/th6pdz1ejf — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 10, 2019

The beauty mogul also spoke about the incident in an Instagram story, where he said he appreciated how Burlington Coat Factory handled the issue.

“There’s been a lot of companies that just keep their mouths shut,” Star said in an Instagram story on Tuesday. “They try to sweep things under the rug. They want to keep it cute behind the scenes. But I really appreciate [Burlington Coat Factory] actually saying things on social media.”

caption People said they saw Liquid Lipsticks from Jeffree Star Cosmetics being sold at Burlington stores. source Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

Previously on April 2, Star said in a YouTube video that $2.5 million worth of makeup – including new and unreleased products as well as expired items – was stolen from one of his warehouses by black-market dealers.

According to photos obtained by TMZ, intruders entered the Jeffree Star Cosmetics warehouse after cutting a hole through the roof. They then stole a range of expired products, as well as an entire shade of the unreleased Magic Star concealer, according to Star.

Read more: YouTube influencer Jeffree Star says burglars cut through the roof of his warehouse and ransacked $2.5 million in makeup

“This is the biggest theft I have ever experienced in my entire career,” Star said in a video about the robbery. “This is my biggest hit as a brand. I am still shocked about the entire thing.”

Representatives for Jeffree Star Cosmetics and Burlington Coat Factory did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s requests for comment.