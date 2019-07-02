Jeffree Star says an airline lost his $60,000 Birkin bag, but admits he was ‘stupid’ to pack it in his luggage

caption Jeffree Star. source Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

On Monday, YouTuber Jeffree Star said on Twitter that KLM Royal Dutch Airlines lost “seven pieces of luggage” belonging to him and his team.

Among Star’s missing items are said to be a bag of makeup purchased in the UK, as well as a rare Birkin handbag worth $60,000.

Star said on Twitter that he feels “stupid” for packing the bag in a suitcase – and “honestly” wants to receive his “drugstore makeup back more” – but hopes everything will be delivered on Tuesday.

If the bag is returned, Star said he plans on filming “the moment [he] and [his] baby reunite.”

Aside from being a YouTube star and makeup mogul, Jeffree Star is also widely known for having a giant collection of designer fashion and luxury handbags. However, Star says he lost a valuable piece of his collection over the weekend.

On Monday, Star said on Twitter that KLM Royal Dutch Airlines lost “seven pieces of luggage” belonging to him and his team. According to the YouTuber, his suitcases contained makeup purchased in UK drugstores, which he planned on reviewing in a new video, as well as a rare Birkin handbag worth $60,000.

I haven't told you guys this yet, but when Nate & I flew home Saturday night w/the JSC team, @KLM Airlines lost all 7 pieces of our luggage… They promised it back Sunday, still nothing….. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) July 1, 2019

Star shared details about the belongings he’d packed in his luggage on Twitter

The UK drugstore makeup that I bought was in one of the bags so I can't film my new video today =( Praying the bags make it back to us all… — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) July 1, 2019

I HAVE A CONFESSION: I NEVER pack anything really valuable in my checked bags, but I did this time… A $60,000 rare Birkin is in one of my bags, @KLM give it back please or we gonna have a problem ???? — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) July 1, 2019

Star also discussed the missing luggage on his Instagram story Monday. In his video, Star said he and his team were “flying back from Scotland” and “had a connection in Amsterdam” when their bags disappeared.

“We landed in LAX 11 hours later, and guess what you guys?” Star said on Instagram. “Me, Zach, my assistant, one of my security guards, and Nate, all of our bags weren’t there – all gone, all lost.”

According to Star, he was promised by the airline that his bags would be returned on Sunday and Monday, but said he did not receive them.

Star admitted he was ‘stupid’ to pack the bag in his luggage

Star seemed to regret packing the handbag, and said he wants to receive “the drugstore makeup back more.”

And trust me, I'm aware of how stupid I am for packing it in my suitcase, but I honestly want the drugstore makeup back more so I can film hahaha #PrayForTheBirkin — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) July 1, 2019

The YouTuber reiterated his message later in an Instagram story, and said he’s “just laughing at this point” because he “can live with it” if the bag “never shows up.”

“I never pack really expensive things in my suitcases that go under the plane if we do commercial,” Star said. “Well this time, for the one time on the planet that I ever do this, I packed a $60,000 rare Hermes Birkin in one of my bags.”

“I really want the drugstore makeup back more so I can film content for you guys,” he continued. “I know you’re probably like, ‘Girl, are you out of your f—— mind?’ I just want my toothbrush. I really would love the bag back – it’s very rare. I won it at an auction in London, and it’s now gone. Pray for the Birkin.”

While awaiting more information about his luggage, Star shared memes about his experience

On Twitter, the beauty mogul shared jokes about his experience, and replied to fans who were eager to help him find his belongings.

omg yes please!! send for back up haha — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) July 1, 2019

My Birkin is in that pile right now wondering where the fuck I am hahaha https://t.co/FuBH9UhWtH — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) July 2, 2019

hahha omg — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) July 2, 2019

lol no, that bag is safe in my pink vault! I'm filming this so you'll see which one soon if it ever comes home! — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) July 2, 2019

Star suggested on Twitter that he is working to buy a private jet.

working on buying one in 2020!!!! haha its time… — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) July 2, 2019

On Tuesday, Star shared an update with fans about his luggage

Star received an update from KLM Royal Dutch Airlines via Twitter on Tuesday.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused you, Jeffree,” representatives for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines said on Twitter. “Due to a big malfunction of Schiphol’s baggage system which lasted almost the entire Saturday, lots of passengers unfortunately did not receive any baggage at their place of destination.”

We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused you, Jeffree. Due to a big malfunction of Schiphol's baggage system which lasted almost the entire Saturday, lots of passengers unfortunately did not receive any baggage at their place of destination. >> — Royal Dutch Airlines (@KLM) July 2, 2019

The airline continued to say that “extra staff” was sent to work “day and night to get the remaining luggage to the passenger as quickly as possible.”

>> Immediately, we deployed extra staff who worked day and night to get the remaining luggage to the passenger as quickly as possible. Regarding your concern, we are doing everything we can to assure that you will be reunited with your baggage today. >> — Royal Dutch Airlines (@KLM) July 2, 2019

>> To secure your privacy, please send us a direct message for more details. — Royal Dutch Airlines (@KLM) July 2, 2019

Star responded to the airline, and said he “finally” received “some good news.”

Finally some good news!! The airline says bags will delivered to me and my employees today ???????????? #FreeTheBirkin https://t.co/pmAGIQS29o — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) July 2, 2019

He also promised to film “the moment [he] and [his] baby reunite.”

If my luggage actually gets delivered to me today, I’m gonna film the UK drugstore makeup review and the moment me and my baby reunite… If someone didn’t steal it ???? #FreeTheBirkin — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) July 2, 2019

Representatives for Jeffree Star and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.