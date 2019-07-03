Jeffree Star says his $60,000 Birkin bag was returned after being lost by an airline, but he’s only ‘semi-happy’ because his makeup is still missing

caption Jeffree Star. source Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Jeffree Star said he and his team were reunited with luggage that had been lost by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines four days prior.

The YouTuber said his suitcase contained a rare Birkin handbag worth $60,000, which he appeared to place into a secure vault after it was returned to him.

Unfortunately for Star and a member of his team, the beauty mogul said one suitcase was not returned. The bag is said to have contained personal belongings, as well as makeup purchased by Star in the UK.

Previously, Star said he felt “stupid” for packing the bag in a suitcase.

Jeffree Star’s giant collection of designer handbags is complete.

On Tuesday, the YouTuber took to social media to say that he’d been reunited with a Birkin handbag worth $60,000 that was lost on Saturday by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. The rare accessory was packed inside one of seven suitcases owned by Star and his team that had gone missing. Six out of the seven bags were returned, according to the beauty mogul.

Star said the ending to his traveling saga is only “semi-happy,” as he said the missing suitcase contained makeup he purchased while on a trip to the UK that he had planned to review in a video.

According to Star, six of his team’s seven bags were returned by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

“OH. MY. GOD. After four sleepless nights, six out of seven bags are finally home!!!” Star wrote on Twitter. “Sadly, Zach’s luggage still is lost and he had all of the UK makeup in his bag. I quit hahaha.”

OH. MY. GOD. ???? After four sleepless nights, 6 out of 7 bags are finally home!!! Sadly, Zach’s luggage still is lost and he had all of the UK makeup in his bag ???? I quit hahaha pic.twitter.com/6ub3Arjz2Z — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) July 3, 2019

Star said the reunion only resulted in a “semi-happy” ending, as he said a suitcase belonging to Zachary Schwandt – a videographer and the brother of Star’s boyfriend, Nathan Schwandt – is still missing.

Schwandt’s bag is said to have contained his personal belongings, as well as makeup purchased by Star from UK drugstores while overseas.

“No new video tomorrow since all of the makeup is still lost in Zach’s bag,” Star wrote on Twitter. “But at least there is a semi-happy ending so far.”

No new video tomorrow since all of the makeup is still lost in Zach’s bag, but at least there is a semi-happy ending so far ???? pic.twitter.com/doNi9UA28U — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) July 3, 2019

Star said he locked his Birkin handbag in a secure vault after it was returned by the airline

On Twitter, Star shared a photo of himself holding the purple handbag in front of his locked closet.

“I can happily report that my ultravoilet Birkin bag is now safely in the vault!!!!” Star wrote on Twitter. “Thank you KLM for making sure it arrived safe.”

I can happily report that my ultraviolet Birkin bag is now safely in the vault!!!! ???????????? Thank you @KLM for making sure it arrived safe ???? #FreeTheBirkin pic.twitter.com/CYcKexAAmq — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) July 3, 2019

Star also spoke about the handbag on Instagram, and gave some insight into the product’s value.

“Free the Birkin because she is officially going into the vault, you guys,” Star said in his Instagram story. “Here is the ultraviolet rare Birkin 30 with palladium hardware.”

caption Jeffree Star shows one of his rare handbags on Instagram. source Jeffree Star/Instagram

“A lot of you may be looking at this like, ‘Girl, what?’ I know,” he continued. “This is a better investment than gold. If you ever wanna learn about this s—, Google it. It’s actually really fascinating. Forbes and Business Insider just did really big articles about them.”

Star still has hope that the airline will return his makeup

On his Instagram story, Star said Schwandt’s luggage could still be at the airport.

“Basically we are hearing now that Zach’s luggage may be at the airport,” Star said. “They’re going to sift through hundreds of more bags, and they may deliver it in two to three hours. Or it’s lost. Like they literally don’t know.”

Still, Star said he and his team are “grateful” to have received most of their luggage back. He also thanked the airline for reuniting them with their belongings.

“I’m so grateful that all of us got the rest of our bags,” Star said. “KLM, thank you. I know y’all were really going through it.”

“At least I got all my s— back,” he said. “I feel so bad for Zach though, you guys. On top of my makeup and his luggage, all of his clothes are gone, all his s—.”

“But we’re healthy, we’re good, we’re happy, we made it home safe,” he continued. “That’s all that matters. So hopefully it gets here, but at the end of the day, if it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”

Star previously said he felt ‘stupid’ for packing the expensive handbag in a suitcase

The YouTuber first told fans about the missing “seven pieces of luggage” on Monday.

“I haven’t told you guys this yet, but when Nate and I flew home Saturday night [with the Jeffree Star Cosmetics] team, KLM Airlines lost all seven pieces of our luggage,” Star wrote on Twitter. “They promised it back Sunday, still nothing.”

I haven't told you guys this yet, but when Nate & I flew home Saturday night w/the JSC team, @KLM Airlines lost all 7 pieces of our luggage… They promised it back Sunday, still nothing….. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) July 1, 2019

After sharing that one of his $60,000 handbags was also missing, Star said he felt “stupid” for packing it inside his suitcase.

“And trust me, I’m aware of how stupid I am for packing [the bag] in my suitcase, but I honestly want the drugstore makeup back more so I can film hahaha,” Star wrote on Twitter alongside the hashtag “PrayForTheBirkin.”

And trust me, I'm aware of how stupid I am for packing it in my suitcase, but I honestly want the drugstore makeup back more so I can film hahaha #PrayForTheBirkin — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) July 1, 2019

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines also kept in contact with Star over Twitter on Tuesday.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused you, Jeffree,” representatives for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines said on Twitter. “Due to a big malfunction of Schiphol’s baggage system which lasted almost the entire Saturday, lots of passengers unfortunately did not receive any baggage at their place of destination.”

We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused you, Jeffree. Due to a big malfunction of Schiphol's baggage system which lasted almost the entire Saturday, lots of passengers unfortunately did not receive any baggage at their place of destination. >> — Royal Dutch Airlines (@KLM) July 2, 2019

Representatives for Jeffree Star and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.