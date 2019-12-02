Jeffree Star gives fans a tour of his vault filled with designer bags before moving into his dream home

caption Jeffree Star is a YouTuber and the founder of Jeffree Star Cosmetics. source Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

On Monday, Jeffree Star used Instagram to share a look inside the pink vault where he keeps his designer shoes, accessories, and handbags.

During the video, Star specifically pointed out his collection of Hermès Birkin bags , high-end sunglasses, and a Louis Vuitton purse.

He also said the closet will soon become “old news,” as he and his boyfriend are preparing to move in December.

The vault has become popular among Star’s fans, as it’s been featured in many of his social-media posts and YouTube videos.

Jeffree Star is getting ready to say goodbye to his giant pink closet.

On Monday, the makeup mogul took to Instagram with a video taken inside his vault – where he stores his designer handbags, sunglasses, shoes, and other accessories. He also shared an update about his plans to move into a new house, leaving his custom-made space behind.

“Oh hey everyone, I’m in the vault,” Star said. “Can’t believe it’s gonna be old news in a few weeks, y’all.”

caption Jeffree Star showcased some of his Hermès Birkin bags on Instagram. source Jeffree Star/Instagram

“You know I’m the Birkin queen, but today I’m using a little new Louis,” he continued. “Look how cute this is – ugh I love it.”

caption Jeffree Star poses while wearing a Louis Vuitton handbag. source Jeffree Star/Instagram

Though many fans are already familiar with the closet – Star frequently showcases it on Instagram – the YouTuber continued to share clips of the space.

For example, he posted a photo of a wall covered entirely with Louis Vuitton handbags.

caption These Louis Vuitton handbags are all owned by Jeffree Star. source Jeffree Star/Instagram

When he turned the camera to focus on himself, even more handbags could be seen in the reflection of Star’s sunglasses – which he also collects.

caption Jeffree Star speaks on Instagram. source Jeffree Star/Instagram

At the end of his Instagram video, Star pulled a diamond-encrusted handle to open a draw filled with at least 70 pairs of sunglasses. According to the YouTuber, he’s especially fond of shades because they can help prevent aging skin around the eyes.

“I have such a sunglasses fetish,” Star said on Instagram. “Hi anti-aging! The sun is never gonna see these eyes, b—-.”

caption Jeffree Star showcases his sunglasses collection. source Jeffree Star/Instagram

Star previously gave fans a detailed look at his closet on YouTube

On May 10, Star uploaded a 25-minute-long YouTube video called “My Pink VAULT Closet Tour.” He says in the video that the space was made using 10,000 pounds of bulletproof stainless steel, and is locked at all times with a fingerprint and retina scanner.

He also spoke about his home in the video, and said he expected to live there throughout his life.

“This was my first home I ever bought,” Star said. “It’s so special to me and I’m probably going to keep it for the rest of my life.”

In October, however, the YouTuber announced his plans to move

On October 10, Star said on Twitter that he had spent the day house hunting with his boyfriend, Nathan Schwandt.

Nathan and I have been house hunting all day ???? We don’t know what the future holds but it might be time for something new ⛲️ — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) October 10, 2019

When a fan asked why Star would move after creating the custom vault, the YouTuber said he felt it was “time for a change” after facing “tragedy” in the home. He was likely referencing the deaths of two of his dogs, Diamond and Daddy.

So many memories here but it might be time for a change. A lot of tragedy.. ???? Time to build a bigger vault ???? https://t.co/ryf7lbJqY7 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) October 10, 2019

By November 6, Star confirmed that he’d be selling his internet-famous home. He also said he’d found a new one that could offer more privacy.

“Next week Nathan and I are putting up our house for sale!” Star wrote on Twitter. “We are ready for a big change… 2020 let’s f—— do this.”

Next week Nathan and I are putting up our house for sale! ???????? We are ready for a big change… 2020 let’s fucking do this. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) November 6, 2019

We found the perfect new house only a few miles away but it’s more private, has everything we need and room to grow for our family ???????? Praying everything goes perfect! — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) November 6, 2019

He later responded to a Twitter user who asked what would happen to his custom vault.

“Someone else will be enjoying it, whoever buys the home,” Star said. “Time to build something bigger and better! I know it was only finished a few months ago but we are ready for a big change.”

Someone else will be enjoying it, whoever buys the home… Time to build something bigger and better! I know it was only finished a few months ago but we are ready for a big change ???????? — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) November 7, 2019